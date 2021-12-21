"Will not tolerate lapses in fitness" - SLC to deduct salaries of players who fail to clear their fitness test 

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has introduced a new set of guidelines for their contracted players to ensure there are no lapses in fitness. The cricketers will now have to clear a stricter fitness test from next year to be considered for selection.

The cricketer board had introduced a 2 kilometer-run fitness test earlier this year. Players were required to complete the run in 8 minutes and 35 seconds. However, the cutoff time was increased to 8 minutes and 55 seconds after the Cricket Advisory Committee's request.

According to the newly introduced guidelines, the cricketers will now have to clear the 2 km test in 8 minutes and 10 seconds. The board will deduct a certain percentage from the annual salary of the players who fail the test.

Also, if a player takes over 8 minutes and 55 seconds to finish the run, then he will not be considered for selection in the national side.

Here's what Sri Lanka's Chairman of Selectors, Pramodya Wickremasinghe, said regarding the recent developments:

"“If a player ran the 2km in 8.35 minutes in February, he should be able to do it under 8.10 minutes now. We want the players to really work hard on their fitness and we will not tolerate lapses in fitness."

He added that there have been significant improvements in their players' fitness over recent months, and they want them to improve further. The first of the four fitness tests is slated to be conducted on January 7, 2022.

"We will also test their skills" - Pramodya Wickremasinghe

Wickremasinghe stated that the board, along with conducting fitness tests, will also test the players' skills to further improve their game.

"Besides the fitness test, we will also test their skills, to see whether they are ready to play."

The Sri Lankan team will next be seen in action in February next year. They are scheduled to battle it out against hosts Australia in a five-match T20I series.

Edited by Prem Deshpande