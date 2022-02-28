Watch: Will Young takes a one-handed blinder at deep mid-wicket to get rid of Marco Jansen

New Zealand opener Will Young took one of the best catches of recent times on day four of the second Test against South Africa in Christchurch. The 29-year old's one-handed stunner sent Proteas seamer Marco Jansen packing.

The dismissal, affected on Colin de Grandhomme's bowling, came in the 79th over of South Africa’s second innings. Jansen flicked one to deep mid-wicket, and Young had plenty of ground to cover. He ran to his left and the ball stuck in his left hand as he tumbled to complete the catch.

The ACC @TheACCnz Will Young with one of the greatest catches ever in Test cricket!!! Watch live Day 4 coverage on @sparknzsport now!!! #NZvSA Will Young with one of the greatest catches ever in Test cricket!!! Watch live Day 4 coverage on @sparknzsport now!!! #NZvSA https://t.co/7hCbraWkX1

He also ended up well within the boundary rope.

It was also a timely wicket for the visitors, as Jansen contributed 37 runs in the first innings, threading a 62-run stand with Keshav Maharaj.

Will Young falls cheaply in the second innings as well:

Kagiso Rabada. (Image Credits: Getty)

After taking the one-handed screamer, the right-handed batter could not get the hosts off to a solid start in a steep chase. The top-order batter, who managed only a couple of runs in the first innings, perished to Kagiso Rabada again, this time without troubling the scorers.

The Proteas earlier declared at 354-9, headlined by keeper-batter Kyle Verreynne's maiden Test hundred. The visitors thad taken ook a 71-run first-innings lead. Verreynne's hundred and a strong effort by the lower order helped them set a 426-run target for the Kiwis.

Apart from Verreynne, Rabada hammered 47 off 34 deliveries with four fours and four sixes. Following his exploits with the bat, the 26-year old dismissed both the openers within three overs. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj also chipped in with Henry Nicholls' wicket.

At this stage, South Africa seem firm favorites to level the series after getting crushed in the first Test. In contrast, the Black Caps will look forward to De Grandhomme repeating his first-innings heroics.

New Zealand were 88-4 at the time of writing.

