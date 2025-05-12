Wimbledon pays tribute to Virat Kohli after Test retirement with sad Bollywood song and memories of his 2015 visit

Former India captain Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect on Monday, May 12. The star Indian batter made the announcement through an Instagram post.
Soon after Virat's announcement, messages and tributes started pouring in from all quarters. Notably, the star Indian cricketer left a massive impact on the longest format during his legendary 14-year Test career from 2011 to 2025.
Tennis grand slam tournament Wimbledon's official Instagram account also reacted to Virat's announcement with a reel on Instagram. Wimbledon shared a glimpse of Virat enjoying the tennis action in the United Kingdom back in 2015 and wrote:
"Congratulations on a splendid career in white, Virat Kohli."
You can view the reel here.
The reel shared by Wimbledon has gone viral on Instagram. It has received over 150,000 likes. Notably, Wimbledon used the Hindi song 'Tu Hai Toh' for the reel, which caught the attention of the Instagram users.
Virat Kohli has attended multiple tennis events
Virat has been an avid tennis fan. He attended Wimbledon in 2015, and in 2019, he met tennis legend Roger Federer during the Australian Open. Virat was on a tour of Australia with the Indian team at the time. This was also the tour where Virat led India to a historic Test series win against Australia Down Under.
Notably, Virat also invested in a franchise of the International Tennis Premier League. He was a co-owner of the UAE Royals in the tournament, which existed from 2014 to 2016.
Big names of the tennis world like Roger Federer, Tomas Berdych, Marin Cilic, Goran Ivanisevic, Ana Ivanovic, Kristina Mladenovic and Daniel Nestor were a part of the Kohli co-owned UAE Royals team in 2015.
