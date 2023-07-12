Windsor Park weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 1 of the 1st IND vs WI 2023 Test?

India and the West Indies will lock horns with each other in the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica, starting from Wednesday, July 12. However, fans hope will be dented with chances of rain playing spoilsport on Day 1 of the Test.

The Men in Blue have landed on the Caribbean shores after a debacle in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. They suffered a 209-run defeat against a mighty Australia at the Kennington Oval.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have made some key changes to their side as they look to begin the 2023-25 WTC cycle with a win. Yashasvi Jaiswal's presence will add different dynamics to the playing XI, given the left-hand right-hand combination. With Shubman Gill batting at No.3, India have made a statement that they have come past incumbent Cheteshwar Pujara.

West Indies, on the other hand, have a relatively young squad at their disposal. It will be an opportunity for them to stake a claim on the side. However, they boast a strong pace unit, comprising Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, and Alzzari Joseph. Rahkeem Cornwall, meanwhile, is expected to take over spin bowling duties.

Dominica weather forecast - Windsor Park weather report on Day 1 - Rain predicted

Much to the dismay of fans, rain is expected to play a significant part on Day 1 of the first Test at Windsor Park. The weather forecast suggests that there are chances of precipitation throughout the day. According to Accuweather.com, it is only expected to get heavier as the day progresses.

Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to hover between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be approximately five to six degrees higher than the original temperature. The cloud cover will be around 30 percent.

India vs West Indies Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, and Jaydev Unadkat.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Kirk McKenzie, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, and Jomel Warrican.

Poll : 0 votes