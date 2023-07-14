Windsor Park weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 3 of the 1st IND vs WI 2023 Test?

The second day of the first Test between India and the West Indies saw the visiting side once again dominate the proceedings at Windsor Park in Dominica. While a total of 232 runs were scored, the Caribbeans managed to pick up just two wickets throughout the day.

The Men in Blue began the day at 80/0, with overnight batters Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease. The openers adopted a measured approach, leaving out the wide deliveries. However, both Rohit and Jaiswal cashed in on the loose balls to collect the odd boundaries.

Jaiswal was the first to reach the three-figure mark, becoming only the seventh Indian to score a hundred on Test debut away from home. Rohit also reached the feat soon after, bringing up his 10th Test century in the process.

Just when it looked like India would go on to post a daunting total on board, Alick Athanaze dismissed Rohit. Shubman Gill, who slotted in as India's new No. 3, failed to make a mark, getting out for just six runs.

Jaiswal and Virat Kohli then took the team to stumps on Day 2 with India well-placed at 312/2, leading by 112 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was elated with his hundred and thanked the management and skipper Rohit Sharma at the end of Day 2.

The youngster told the host broadcaster:

"I think this is one of the emotional knock for me, it's difficult to get opportunities in the Indian team, I would like to thank everyone, the supporters, team management and Rohit Bhai."

Dominica weather forecast - Windsor Park weather report on Day 2 - No rain predicted

Fans were treated to a full 90 overs of action on Day 2 with rains staying away from Windsor Park. According to Accuweather.com, it is expected to remain the same today with no chance of precipitation at all throughout the day.

The temperature is expected to hover between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be approximately three to four degrees higher than the original temperature.

