“Wish Ashwin completes his 500 in this game itself” - Ravindra Jadeja

Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja wants off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to complete 500 Test scalps in the ongoing match against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ashwin went into the Test match with 490 scalps to his name. He claimed three wickets on Day 1 of the game, as did Jadeja. Courtesy of their impressive performance, Ashwin and Jadeja went past Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh’s combined tally of 501 wickets in 54 matches to become the most successful Test bowling pair for India.

Praising Ashwin at the end of the opening day’s play, Jadeja also opened up on the off-spinner’s impending landmark of 500 Test scalps.

"It will be a big achievement if Ashwin completes 500 Test wickets and I hope he gets it in this match. I am left with 25 wickets for 300 and it might take the whole series, but I wish Ashwin completes his 500 in this game itself and continues taking wickets for India," Jadeja told JioCinema as per news agency PTI

England won the toss and batted first in the opening Test in Hyderabad. They were bowled out for 246 in 64.3 overs as Ashwin claimed 3/68, while Jadeja registered figures of 3/88. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah also chipped in with two wickets each.

“I really enjoy bowling with Ashwin” - Jadeja

Shedding light on his camaraderie with the veteran off-spinner, Jadeja asserted that he enjoys bowling with Ashwin. He also added that the duo relishes the competition between the two.

"I really enjoy bowling with Ashwin, it is really helpful with two spinners bowling in tandem. We share a lot of messages around field setting, line and length and we are happy to contribute to India's win. We really enjoy the competition," the 35-year-old said.

Responding to England’s first innings total of 246 all out, India went to stumps on Day 1 at 119/1. While skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 24, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was unbeaten on 76 off 70 at close of play, while Shubman Gill (14*) was giving him company.

India will start Day 2 trailing England by 127 runs, with nine wickets in hand.

