"Wish I had received the same support" - Umar Akmal responds to Yuvraj Singh and Aamir Jamal after Muhammad Rizwan controversy

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified Mar 21, 2025 12:36 IST
Pakistan v South Africa - ICC World Twenty20 2012: Super Eights Group 2 - Source: Getty
Umar Akmal in action for Pakistan- Source: Getty

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Umar Akmal voiced his opinion on the recent controversy surrounding former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg mocking Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan's English. Akmal last played for Pakistan in 2019.

Ad

Umar Akmal was made the butt of the jokes due to the player's lack of control over the language. To date, there are memes made about his mistakes while looking to string sentences together which have directed a lot of trolling towards the cricketer. Earlier last week, Brad Hogg posted a video with a Mohammad Rizwan looking alike, making fun of Rizwan's English.

On Friday, March 21, Akmal took to his official account on X and put out the following statement that read:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Good to see Yuvraj Singh & Aamir Jamal's support for Muhammad Rizwan. Heartening to see cricketers supporting each other! Wish I had received the same support in the past. Instead of memes, their backing would've shut down critics from others. Thanks for setting a positive example!"

Take a look at the post below:

Ad

"I would rather suggest you become a TikToker" - Pakistan pacer comes out in support of Rizwan

Aamer Jamal has voiced his opinion on the controversy - Source: Getty
Aamer Jamal has voiced his opinion on the controversy - Source: Getty

Pakistan pacer Aamer Jamal has also voiced his opinion on the controversy, taking a stand for the skipper of the national side. Jamal posted a reply that read:

Ad
"I just watch a video which is circulating on twitter and others social media. It is very shameful act from @Brad_Hogg who called him self a international cricketer making fun of a @iMRizwanPak about his English which is his 3rd language not even 2nd. I would rather suggest you to become #TikToker because you might need followers and attention by making fun of other people thats the platform for you not cricket community"
Ad

Take a look at the post below:

Aamer Jamal is currently out of action for Pakistan and in the domestic circuit as well. Most recently, the pacer was slapped with a hefty fine for turning up to training with the number '804' written on his floppy hat.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी