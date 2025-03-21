"Wish I had received the same support" - Umar Akmal responds to Yuvraj Singh and Aamir Jamal after Muhammad Rizwan controversy

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Umar Akmal voiced his opinion on the recent controversy surrounding former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg mocking Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan's English. Akmal last played for Pakistan in 2019.

Umar Akmal was made the butt of the jokes due to the player's lack of control over the language. To date, there are memes made about his mistakes while looking to string sentences together which have directed a lot of trolling towards the cricketer. Earlier last week, Brad Hogg posted a video with a Mohammad Rizwan looking alike, making fun of Rizwan's English.

On Friday, March 21, Akmal took to his official account on X and put out the following statement that read:

"Good to see Yuvraj Singh & Aamir Jamal's support for Muhammad Rizwan. Heartening to see cricketers supporting each other! Wish I had received the same support in the past. Instead of memes, their backing would've shut down critics from others. Thanks for setting a positive example!"

"I would rather suggest you become a TikToker" - Pakistan pacer comes out in support of Rizwan

Aamer Jamal has voiced his opinion on the controversy - Source: Getty

Pakistan pacer Aamer Jamal has also voiced his opinion on the controversy, taking a stand for the skipper of the national side. Jamal posted a reply that read:

"I just watch a video which is circulating on twitter and others social media. It is very shameful act from @Brad_Hogg who called him self a international cricketer making fun of a @iMRizwanPak about his English which is his 3rd language not even 2nd. I would rather suggest you to become #TikToker because you might need followers and attention by making fun of other people thats the platform for you not cricket community"

Aamer Jamal is currently out of action for Pakistan and in the domestic circuit as well. Most recently, the pacer was slapped with a hefty fine for turning up to training with the number '804' written on his floppy hat.

