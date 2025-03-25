“Without your love, Tamim Iqbal is no one” - Former Bangladesh captain shares heartfelt post amid recovery after heart attack

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, recovering from a heart attack that he suffered while playing in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League on Monday, March 24, took to social media to thank his supporters for their love.

On Facebook, Iqbal wrote an emotional note in which he thanked all those who had prayed for him and wished for his speedy recovery. The 36-year-old also wrote about the feeling of gratitude that had risen inside him after the incident.

"Some incident made us realize the reality and how small this life is and in this small life whatever we can do or not everyone should stand beside everyone and this is my little request. I am extremely grateful to everyone for their love. Everyone should keep me and my family in your prayers because without your love, Tamim Iqbal is no one," wrote Iqbal (via Cricbuzz).

"We live due to heartbeat but this heartbeat can stop without any announcement and we tend to forget that often" - Tamim Iqbal

Iqbal was captaining Mohammedan Sporting Club against Shine Pukur Cricket Club in Savar, Dhaka, when he felt uneasiness in his chest. After fielding for just one over, he decided to go to KPJ Hospital for a check-up. Tests confirmed that he had had a heart attack.

The swift treatment meted out to him by the medical team ensured that he did not have to suffer. It is learnt that Iqbal's condition is stable now, although the next 48 to 72 hours are still critical. In his note, Iqbal thanked God and the medical staff whose quick and expert response contributed to his getting treated.

"We live due to heartbeat but this heartbeat can stop without any announcement and we tend to forget that often. Ahead of starting my activities yesterday did I know that what is going to happen to me? By the grace of Allah and blessings of everyone I returned back and I am fortunate that I got some good people during this time of crisis and through their wisdom and relentless hard work, I overcame this crisis," wrote Iqbal.

Iqbal is a stalwart of Bangladesh cricket, and has hit 25 international centuries in his career, the most by any batter in the country. He retired from international cricket earlier this year.

