"Woh aloo kya tha?" - Bollywood star expresses delight after visiting Sourav Ganguly's house amid Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 [Watch]

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan expressed her delight after visiting former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly's residence. Sara and Aditya Roy Kapoor were also present at Eden Gardens for a Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 match.

Sara Ali Khan described her experience of meeting and chatting with Sourav Ganguly, and thanked the former cricketer for treating them well.

"Bohot acche se bohot pyaar se bata nahi sakte kitna khilaya, kya kya khilaya. Woh aloo kya tha? Fish bhi bohot accha tha. Thank you so much aapne itne warmth se hume treat kiya (I cannot tell how nicely and with love how much and what they made us eat. What was the potato? The fish was also very nice. Thank you so much for treating us with so much warmth)," Sara said. (via ABP Ananda TV).

The actress also revealed how Sourav Ganguly shared stories about her grandfather, former Indian captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.

"Woh toh hume chutkule suna rahe the humare dada ji ke bare mai. Itna accha laga unse milkar aur batein sunkar. (He was telling us jokes about my grandfather. It felt very good to meet him and hear from him). He was even telling me moments of my own grandparents' love story that I did not know myself that how my dadi used to follow in taxis behind the buses that all the cricketers would go in. So it was really lovely to sit and hear from him," she said.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor were also presented with a special Eden Gardens souvenir and a flower bouquet by CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) president Snehasish Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly reveals he had to convince Rohit Sharma to become India's Test captain

In a recent interview with PTI, Sourav Ganguly revealed how he had to convince Rohit Sharma to become India's Test captain after Virat Kohli stepped down as skipper in the format. He recalled that Rohit was initially reluctant but eventually agreed.

"Quite natural, you have one captain for the white ball. 50 over and 20 over. We always wanted Virat to captain but he did not want to continue. Rohit was captaining Mumbai Indians, was captaining 50 overs and T20. We needed a Test captain because Virat was the Test captain till then, but he finished in South Africa. I always believed Rohit was a very good captain," Ganguly said (via NDTV Sports).

"So obviously, a request from the board went to him. He was reluctant because of workload. I remember having a conversation with him that you do not want to finish your career without captaining India in Test matches. He is a very adjustable and friendly person. If you have a conversation with him, he will accept. Who will not want to be India's test captain," he added.

Rohit took over as India's Test captain in 2022. The star batter recently announced his retirement from the format ahead of the England tour.

