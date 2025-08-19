“Wohooo words fall short” - Jasprit Bumrah receives signed jersey from football legend ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [In Picture]

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah shared a picture on social media, showcasing the signed jersey he received from former AC Milan and Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The 31-year-old was last in action during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.

Bumrah featured in three of the five matches to manage his workload. The right-arm seamer picked up 14 wickets in five innings at an average of 26.00 and a strike rate of 51.28, including two five-wicket hauls. The series ended in a 2-2 draw.

The speedster is next expected to be in action during the 2025 Asia Cup, starting September 9 in the UAE. Amid this, on Monday, August 18, Bumrah shared a picture on Instagram of the AC Milan jersey he received from Ibrahimovic, along with the caption:

“Wohooo words fall short. Ecstatic.”

Jasprit Bumrah receives signed jersey from Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Image via Instagram-@Jaspritb1)

Jasprit Bumrah has played 70 T20Is for India, claiming 89 wickets at an average of 17.74, a strike rate of 16.9, and an economy rate of 6.27.

“People do not understand how tough it is” - Bhuvneshwar Kumar backs Jasprit Bumrah amid workload debate

Since Jasprit Bumrah missed two Tests in the five-game series against England, several experts have shared their opinions on his workload management. Amid all the debate, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has backed Bumrah to take care of his body. Speaking on the YouTube podcast ‘Talk with Manvendra,’ Kumar said:

“Look, considering how many years Jasprit Bumrah has been playing and competing in all formats, it is tough for anyone to sustain that. And with the kind of bowling action Bumrah has, injuries can happen to him or to anyone. I think with the kind of consistency Bumrah has shown recently, I had no problem with him playing three out of five matches. Because, as a selector, if you know what he can offer the team and what his abilities are, and the selectors were okay with him playing three out of five matches, it is because they know what he can provide even in those three games. I think if the team knows that a player might not play all five matches but will still contribute significantly in three, that should be okay.”

“People do not always understand how tough it is. It is actually very tough to keep playing continuously for so many years across all three formats. And it is not like Bumrah bowls in easy situations, he is always bowling in tough situations, which brings both mental and physical pressure. If you want a player to have a long career, you have to manage them somehow. I was okay with that,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah has played 207 games for India across formats, taking 457 wickets at an average of 20.63, including 17 five-wicket hauls.

