Woman behind the Tim Paine sexting scandal files a sexual harassment claim against Cricket Tasmania

The woman in question behind the Tim Paine sexting saga has filed a sexual harassment claim against Cricket Tasmania under the jurisdiction of Australian law. She was employed by the organization and was let go after being accused of stealing.

The 17-page document filed by Renee Ferguson's lawyers comes under the Australian Human Rights Commission Act for sexual harassment. Ferguson claims that before she had consensual explicit conversations with Tim Paine, she was sexually harassed by another employee of Cricket Tasmania. The incident reportedly occurred a couple of months prior to her departure from the organization.

She claims that the issue was raised through a complaint to the Human Resources manager, but no action was taken. Ferguson will appear before the Tasmanian Magistrates Court in relation to the theft charges put against her name.

Tim Paine decides to take an indefinite break from the game

The incident was buried four years ago after an internal investigation. However, it came into the limelight recently after the Herald Sun was able to get hold of the screenshots. The explicit nature of the messages prompted Tim Paine to step down from his post as captain of the Australian Test team.

Further comments regarding his place in the playing XI for the Ashes have added more pressure to Paine and his family. As a result, he announced that he would be taking an indefinite break from cricket. Tim Paine's manager James Henderson said earlier today:

"Confirming that Tim Paine is stepping away from cricket for an indefinite mental health break. We are extremely concerned for his and Bonnie's well being and will be making no further comment at this time."

In light of recent events, Cricket Australia launched an accelerated process to appoint a new captain for the longest format. Following an interview conducted by a five-man panel led by chief selector George Bailey, Pat Cummins was selected as the skipper of the team. Steve Smith has been appointed as the vice-captain.

