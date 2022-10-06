Women's Asia Cup 2022: Thailand Women's team script history by registering their first-ever victory over Pakistan

Thailand Women's team scripted history on Thursday, October 6, by registering their first-ever victory over the Pakistan Women's team during the 10th game of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup in Sylhet. It was also their maiden victory over a Test playing nation across formats.

Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss. Opener Sidra Ameen (56 off 64 balls) anchored their innings all along and helped the team post a modest total of 116/5 in 20 overs.

Ameen did not receive much support from any other batters. Captain Bismah Maroof (3) also had a disappointing outing with the bat. Sornnarin Tippoch (2/20) was the pick of the bowlers for Thailand.

AsianCricketCouncil @ACCMedia1 The Thailand Team won our hearts and the match today



@ThailandCricket



#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #WomensAsiaCup The sheer happiness after scoring those winning runsThe ThailandTeam won our hearts and the match today The sheer happiness after scoring those winning runs ✨The Thailand🇹🇭 Team won our hearts and the match today@ThailandCricket #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #WomensAsiaCup https://t.co/atJwwG7wfh

In response, Thai opener Natthakan Chantham (61 off 51 balls) hit a match-winning half-century to pave the way for her side's monumental victory. With mini contributions from other batters, Thailand chased down the target in 19.5 overs and won the contest by four wickets.

Nida Dar (2/26) and Tuba Hassan (2/18) bowled well to keep Pakistan in the contest before the opposition edged them out in the final over.

"I was just looking to enjoy the game"- Thailand opener Natthakan Chantham after winning Player of the Match award

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Player of the Match Natthakan Chantham reflected on her match-defining knock. The right-handed batter revealed that she just looked to enjoy the game and do the basics right.

Chantham said:

"I was just looking to enjoy the game, play with a straight bat and win the game. I just came to enjoy the game and everything else just came along the way. Played with the ball, the spinners made me work hard, but I enjoyed it and got the job done."

AsianCricketCouncil @ACCMedia1

How many more fifties will Natthakan score this tournament?

@ThailandCricket



#PAKvTHAI #WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC Natthakan Chantam scored a blitzkrieg of a 61 from 51 balls to help lead her team to victory against a formidable Pakistan team.How many more fifties will Natthakan score this tournament? Natthakan Chantam scored a blitzkrieg of a 61 from 51 balls to help lead her team to victory against a formidable Pakistan team. How many more fifties will Natthakan score this tournament? @ThailandCricket #PAKvTHAI #WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC https://t.co/ymxuBMUkPf

After securing their maiden victory in the tournament, Thailand rose to fifth position in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 points table. Out of three games, they have won one and lost two games so far. Pakistan Women's team are second in the table with four points from three games.

