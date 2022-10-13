Women's Big Bash League 2022: Ellyse Perry and Maitlan Brown lead charts after Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 1

Sydney Sixers started their Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 campaign on a stupendous note. They defeated Brisbane Heat by four wickets at Harrup Park in Mackay on Thursday (October 13).

After opting to field first, the Sixers restricted their opponents to 141. The speedster Maitlan Brown picked up three wickets for 20 runs, while Ellyse Perry also accounted for two crucial scalps.

For the Heat, Georgia Redmayne scored 49 runs off 39 balls, while Georgia Voll contributed 32 off 39. Then, Charlie Knott played a quickfire knock of 21* off nine balls.

The Heat got the Sixers by the scruff of their necks after reducing them to 25 for three in 4.4 overs. Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates and Ashleigh Gardner got out in single digits. However, it was a 93-run partnership between Perry and Erin Burns that got the Sixers back into the game.

Perry and Burns scored 55 and 50 respectively before both batters got out to left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen in the 17th over. In the end, Brown hit a six to secure a nerve-wracking victory for Sixers, with one ball to spare.

Perry, Brown on top

Perry is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament, having scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 114.58. She was named Player of the Match for her all-round performance in the game. The way the veteran all-rounder played exhibited how reliable she could be in the shortest format of the game.

The right-arm pacer Brown is currently the leading wicket-taker, having picked up three scalps at a decent economy rate of 6.70.

