The 22nd match of WBBL 2023 between Melbourne Renegades Women and Perth Scorchers Women is set to take place on November 3 at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth.

Perth Scorchers secured a 36-run triumph in their last match against Sydney Sixers at the venue for today's game. The batting lineup from the top to the lower-middle order, contributed with scores in the 20s and 30s, setting a target of 167 runs while losing eight wickets.

In the second innings, Scorchers' medium-pacer Amy Edgar secured a four-wicket haul, supported by Alana King and Sophie Devine, who took two wickets apiece. The collective bowling effort restricted the Sixers to 130/9.

Ranked seventh in the league, Melbourne Renegades Women suffered their third consecutive loss in their most recent match against Sydney Thunder. Harmanpreet Kaur bagged a couple of wickets while Sarah Coyte and Georgia Prestwidge took one each as the Thunder scored 190/5 in 20 overs.

In the batting department, Tammy Beaumont scored 37 off 29, Georgia Wareham contributed 25 off 11, and Sarah Coyte added 30 runs from 20 balls. Despite these efforts, the opposition bowlers maintained tight lengths, leading to a 37-run victory for Sydney Thunder.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 22, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 3, 2023, Friday, 03:10 pm IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Pitch Report

In the last two games at W.A.C.A. Ground, the pitch has showcased balance, favoring both bowlers as well as the batters. Bowlers, in the first innings, have been effective, securing 18 wickets while in the second 12 wickets have been taken. The average first innings score is above 150 runs.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Weather Report

Expect a toasty 32°C at W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth, with zero chance of precipitation. The air will carry a touch of humidity at 21%, accompanied by a breeze of 21 km/h. As the evening approaches, the weather is set to be mostly cloudy.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Probable Xl

Perth Scorchers Women

Beth Mooney (wk), Chloe Piparo, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine (c), Lisa Griffith, Amy Jones, Amy Louise Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Ainsworth

Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews (c), Tammy Beaumont, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Georgia Wareham, Josephine Dooley (wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte, Rhiann O Donnell, Sara Kennedy

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Prediction

Perth Scorchers Women boast a 66.67% success rate against Melbourne Renegades in their head-to-head encounters. Over the last five matches, the Scorchers have clinched three wins, had one abandoned, and faced a defeat to Renegades via the D/L method.

Currently, the Scorchers are enjoying a much better season, having secured three victories in five games, while the Renegades have lost four out of their five. Moreover, Perth Scorchers have won both games at this venue.

Taking recent form and overall stats into account, Perth Scorchers are the team to keep an eye on in today's game.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women to win the match.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website