Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers (Updated) ft. Ellyse Perry

Sydney Thunder faced the Adelaide Strikers in the 48th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 on Tuesday, November 21. In the second game of the day, the Brisbane Heat took on the Sydney Sixers.

Thunder won the toss and elected to bowl against the Strikers. Laura Wolvaardt helped the Strikers post a total of 121 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Marizanne Kapp, who opened the bowling for the Thunder, took two wickets for 23 runs in four overs. Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Smith, Hannah Darlington, and Heather Knight took one wicket each.

Thunder had a similar start to that of the Strikers and lost five wickets even before reaching the 50-run mark. Ultimately Thunder required seven runs to win off the last delivery. Anesu Mushangwe could only hit a boundary, and the Thunder lost the match by a mere margin of three runs.

Sydney Sixers, meanwhile, won the toss against Brisbane Heat and elected to bowl. Amelia Kerr and Mignon du Preez played a crucial role for the Heat as they posted a total of 176 runs for the loss of seven wickets on the board.

Ellyse Perry was the most successful bowler for the Sixers and picked up three wickets for 40 runs in four overs.

Perry couldn’t do much with the bat as she was dismissed after scoring 20 runs off 10 deliveries. Suzie Bates and Ashleigh Gardner added 41 runs for the second wicket.

Mathilda Carmichael and Maitlan Brown remained unbeaten till the end and ensured the Sixers crossed the line on the penultimate delivery.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 BL Mooney (PS-W) 12 12 4 535 101* 66.87 362 147.79 1 5 1 73 9 2 AMCJK Athapaththu (ST-W) 12 11 1 451 80 45.1 335 134.62 - 5 1 61 17 3 SFM Devine (PS-W) 12 12 2 446 106 44.6 302 147.68 1 3 - 48 19 4 EA Perry (SS-W) 12 12 1 414 59 37.63 317 130.59 - 2 - 61 9 5 KM Mack (AS-W) 12 12 0 401 86 33.41 324 123.76 - 3 1 57 0 6 GM Harris (BH-W) 13 13 1 371 136* 30.91 216 171.75 1 1 - 38 21 7 M du Preez (BH-W) 13 13 1 321 61 26.75 250 128.4 - 2 - 36 3 8 H Kaur (MR-W) 12 12 2 320 52* 32 298 107.38 - 1 - 36 1 9 L Lee (HH-W) 12 11 1 298 91 29.8 211 141.23 - 3 1 34 13 10 TB Wilson (ST-W) 12 10 2 293 83* 36.62 237 123.62 - 1 - 41 2

Beth Mooney, Chamari Athapaththu, and Sophie Devine continue to remain in the first three places on this list of highest run-scorers. Mooney is the only batter among the three with over 500 runs to her name. Athapaththu has scored 451 runs in 12 matches, while Devine has amassed 446 runs in 12 innings.

Ellyse Perry has moved to fourth place after her knock of 20 runs in her latest outing. She has scored 414 runs in 12 innings at an average of 37.63 and a strike rate of 130.59. Katie Mack has slipped to fifth position from fourth and has scored 401 runs in 12 games at an average of 33.41. Grace Harris, with 371 runs in 13 games, is still in sixth place.

Mignon du Preez made 42 runs off 27 deliveries in her last outing and has moved to seventh position.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SF Day (MS-W) 12 12 258 43 - 298 23 45071 12.95 6.93 11.21 2 1 2 A Sutherland (MS-W) 12 12 262 43.4 1 324 21 45038 15.42 7.41 12.47 2 - 3 L Cheatle (SS-W) 13 13 291 48.3 - 334 21 44970 15.9 6.88 13.85 - - 4 AL Edgar (PS-W) 12 12 238 39.4 - 258 19 45035 13.57 6.5 12.52 1 - 5 M Schutt (AS-W) 12 12 264 44 1 281 18 44988 15.61 6.38 14.66 - - 6 HJ Darlington (ST-W) 12 11 222 37 - 288 18 45056 16 7.78 12.33 1 1 7 A Wellington (AS-W) 12 12 234 39 - 224 17 44989 13.17 5.74 13.76 - - 8 A Gardner (SS-W) 13 13 274 45.4 - 364 17 3/38 21.41 7.97 16.11 - - 9 H Graham (HH-W) 12 11 229 38.1 - 298 16 44997 18.62 7.8 14.31 - - 10 JL Jonassen (BH-W) 12 12 266 44.2 - 366 16 45036 22.87 8.25 16.62 1 -

Sophie Day, Annabel Sutherland, Lauren Cheatle, and Amy Edgar are still in the top four positions on the list of bowlers with the most wickets. Day has 23 wickets, while Sutherland and Cheatle have bagged 21 wickets each. Edgar has taken 19 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 13.57.

Megan Schutt has moved to fifth position from eighth after picking up two wickets for 23 runs in four overs in her latest outing. She has taken a total of 18 wickets in 12 matches.

Hannah Darlington has slipped to sixth position from fifth with 18 wickets in her kitty. Amanda Wellington is still in seventh place and has 17 wickets to her name. Ashleigh Gardner has slipped from sixth position to eighth.