Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers (Updated) ft. Katie Mack and Lauren Cheatle

Sydney Thunder Women secured a nine-wicket win over Perth Scorchers Women in the 44th match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) at Cricket Central in Sydney. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers Women claimed a seven-wicket victory against Sydney Sixers Women in the 45th encounter.

Moving into the details of the 44th game, Perth Scorchers were put to bat first. They could rack up only 116/8 in 20 overs. Amy Edgar (37 off 16) was their top-scorer with four fours and two sixes. Athapaththu and Lauren Smith bagged two wickets apiece for Thunder.

In reply, Sydney Thunder sealed the deal in just 16.1 overs. Chamari Athapaththu scored 77* off 53 balls, featuring 10 fours and three sixes backed by Heather Knight's 32* off 34.

Heading into the 45th game of the Women's Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers batted first and posted a mere total of 122/8 in 20 overs. Ellyse Perry was the key batter for the Sixers with 37 off 36. Danielle Gibson scalped three wickets with Wellington and McGrath picking up two each.

In the chase, Strikers batters looked in tremendous touch after Laura Wolvaardt's wicket. Katie Mack continued her good form, scoring 45 off 37 with eight fours. Tahlia McGrath's 38* off 35 balls propelled Strikers to win the game in just 17.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

On that note, let's take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League 2023.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 BL Mooney (PS-W) 12 12 4 535 101* 66.87 362 147.79 1 5 1 73 9 2 AMCJK Athapaththu (ST-W) 11 10 1 451 80 50.11 332 135.84 - 5 - 61 17 3 SFM Devine (PS-W) 12 12 2 446 106 44.6 302 147.68 1 3 - 48 19 4 KM Mack (AS-W) 11 11 0 401 86 36.45 323 124.14 - 3 - 57 0 5 EA Perry (SS-W) 11 11 1 394 59 39.4 307 128.33 - 2 - 58 8 6 GM Harris (BH-W) 11 11 1 354 136* 35.4 204 173.52 1 1 - 35 21 7 H Kaur (MR-W) 11 11 2 319 52* 35.44 294 108.5 - 1 - 36 1 8 L Lee (HH-W) 11 10 1 287 91 31.88 201 142.78 - 3 1 32 13 9 MM Lanning (MS-W) 11 11 1 284 75 28.4 236 120.33 - 3 1 33 5 10 CL Tryon (SS-W) 12 12 1 277 42 25.18 211 131.27 - - - 30 9

Perth Scorchers' opener Beth Mooney maintained her top position in the rankings after scoring 26 runs against Thunder. Overall, she has smashed 535 runs at an average of 66.87 with one century and five 50s in the 2023 Women's Big Bash League.

Sydney Thunder's all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu struck an unbeaten 77-run knock against Scorchers to climb one rank up to second position. She has scored 451 runs at an average of 50.11 with five fifty-plus scores.

Scorchers skipper Sophie Devine descended one rank to settle with the third spot. She has accumulated 446 runs from 12 innings at a strike rate of 147.68, including one century and three fifties.

Katie Mack (401) moved one spot up to occupy the fourth rank. Sixers skipper Ellyse Perry (394) slipped from fourth to fifth rank. Grace Harris (354), and Harmanpreet Kaur (319) retained the sixth, and seventh ranks.

Lizelle Lee (287) claimed the eighth spot. Meg Lanning settled with the ninth rank, racking up 284 runs from 11 innings. Chloe Tryon moved eight spots up to make it to the 10th rank after her 39 runs against Strikers.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SF Day (MS-W) 11 11 234 39 - 282 20 5/25 14.1 7.23 11.7 2 1 2 L Cheatle (SS-W) 12* 12 264 44 - 301 20 2/13 15.05 6.84 13.2 - - 3 AL Edgar (PS-W) 12 12 238 39.4 - 258 19 4/19 13.57 6.5 12.52 1 - 4 A Sutherland (MS-W) 11 11 238 39.4 1 291 19 4/22 15.31 7.33 12.52 2 - 5 HJ Darlington (ST-W) 11 10 216 36 - 278 17 5/10 16.35 7.72 12.7 1 1 6 A Gardner (SS-W) 12* 12 250 41.4 - 317 17 3/38 18.64 7.6 14.7 - - 7 A Wellington (AS-W) 11* 11 210 35 - 203 16 3/4 12.68 5.8 13.12 - - 8 M Schutt (AS-W) 11* 11 240 40 1 258 16 3/3 16.12 6.45 15 - - 9 AM King (PS-W) 12 12 249 41.3 - 271 15 3/19 18.06 6.53 16.6 - - 10 CC Ainsworth (PS-W) 10 10 186 31 - 220 14 3/25 15.71 7.09 13.28 - -

Stars' leg-spinner Sophie Day scalped 20 wickets from 11 innings to retain the top spot in the bowling standings. Sixers left-arm pacer Lauren Cheatle retained her second position, picking up 20 wickets from 12 innings.

Perth Scorchers' medium pacer Amy Edgar settled at third rank with 19 wickets at an average of 13.57 and an economy of 6.50. Annabel Sutherland (19) settled with the fourth slot.

Thunder's Hannah Darlington took a wicket against Scorchers moving up to the fifth slot with 17 wickets in her kitty. Ashleigh Gardner (17) descended one rank to occupy the sixth position.

Strikers’ leg-spinner Amanda Wellington scalped two wickets against Sixers to ascend from ninth to seventh position, racking up 16 wickets overall. Megan Schutt (16) and Alana King (15) slid one position each to secure the eighth and ninth ranks. Chloe Ainsworth (14) retained her 10th position.