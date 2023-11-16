Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers (Updated) ft. Beth Mooney and Chloe Ainsworth

Sydney Sixers Women took on Perth Scorchers Women in the 41st match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 on Thursday, November 16, at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney.

Scorchers had a great outing with the bat and posted a total of 189 runs for the loss of six wickets after being put in to bat first. Beth Mooney made 91 runs off 57 deliveries and remained unbeaten. It was her third 50-plus score in the last five matches. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones made 20-plus runs each for the Scorchers.

Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry took two wickets each for the Sixers. No other bowler could pick a wicket.

Ellyse Perry provided a solid start to the Sixers but didn’t get any support from the other end. She was dismissed after scoring 40 runs off 29 deliveries, including five boundaries and two sixes. No other batter managed to cross the 20-run mark for the Sixers, and they were bundled out for just 128 runs in 19.3 overs.

Chloe Ainsworth was the most economical bowler for the Scorchers and took two wickets for 12 runs in four overs. Amy Louise Edgar and Alana King took two wickets each as well. Taneale Peschel and Piepa Cleary picked one wicket apiece.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 BL Mooney (PS-W) 11 11 4 509 101* 72.71 343 148.39 1 5 1 68 9 2 SFM Devine (PS-W) 11 11 2 431 106 47.88 284 151.76 1 3 - 46 19 3 AMCJK Athapaththu (ST-W) 10 9 0 374 80 41.55 279 134.05 - 4 - 51 14 4 EA Perry (SS-W) 10 10 1 357 59 39.66 271 131.73 - 2 - 53 8 5 KM Mack (AS-W) 10 10 0 356 86 35.6 286 124.47 - 3 - 49 0 6 H Kaur (MR-W) 10 10 2 297 52* 37.12 275 108 - 1 - 32 1 7 GM Harris (BH-W) 10 10 1 289 136* 32.11 168 172.02 1 - - 27 19 8 G Wareham (MR-W) 10 9 3 265 57* 44.16 189 140.21 - 1 - 28 6 9 TB Wilson (ST-W) 10 9 2 260 83* 37.14 214 121.49 - 1 - 36 2 10 MM Lanning (MS-W) 10 10 1 257 75 28.55 217 118.43 - 3 1 28 4

Beth Mooney has been in a league of her own this season and became the first batter to go past the 500-run mark this season. She has made 509 runs in 11 innings at an average of 72.71 and a strike rate of 148.39. Mooney has scored one century and five half-centuries so far.

Sophie Devine has slipped to second place and has scored 431 runs in 11 games at an average of 47.88 and a strike rate of 151.76. Devine has also been in great form this season and has amassed three half-centuries and one century so far.

Chamari Athapaththu continues to remain in third place in the runs tally. She has 374 runs to her name in nine innings at an average of 41.55. The Sri Lankan batter has scored four half-centuries thus far.

Ellyse Perry and Katie Mack have switched places with each other. Perry, with 357 runs, is now in fourth place, while Mack has moved to fifth position and has made just one run less than Perry.

There have been no changes in the next five spots on this list of batters with the most runs. Harmanpreet Kaur (297 runs), Grace Harris (289 runs), Georgia Wareham (265 runs), Tahlia Wilson (260 runs), and Meg Lanning (257 runs) occupy the next five positions.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AL Edgar (PS-W) 11 11 219 36.3 - 242 19 4/19 12.73 6.63 11.52 1 - 2 A Sutherland (MS-W) 10 10 214 35.4 1 252 19 4/22 13.26 7.06 11.26 2 - 3 SF Day (MS-W) 10 10 216 36 - 261 19 5/25 13.73 7.25 11.36 2 1 4 L Cheatle (SS-W) 11 11 246 41 - 291 19 2/13 15.31 7.09 12.94 - - 5 A Gardner (SS-W) 11 11 232 38.4 - 293 17 3/38 17.23 7.57 13.64 - - 6 M Schutt (AS-W) 10 10 216 36 1 242 16 3/3 15.12 6.72 13.5 - - 7 HJ Darlington (ST-W) 10 9 198 33 - 250 16 5/10 15.62 7.57 12.37 1 1 8 AM King (PS-W) 11 11 237 39.3 - 255 15 3/19 17 6.45 15.8 - - 9 A Wellington (AS-W) 10 10 192 32 - 190 14 3/4 13.57 5.93 13.71 - - 10 CC Ainsworth (PS-W) 9 9 174 29 - 198 14 3/25 14.14 6.82 12.42 - -

Amy Edgar, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Day, and Lauren Cheatle have picked 19 wickets each and occupy top the first four places on the list of bowlers with the most wickets. Edgar joined the top spot after her two-wicket haul in the recent game. Sutherland has slipped to second position from first. Day has retained her third position, while Cheatle has moved to fourth position from second.

Ashleigh Gardner has moved to fifth position from seventh place. She has taken a total of 17 wickets. Megan Schutt and Hannah Darlington are in the next two places and have picked 16 wickets apiece.

Alana King have jumped two places and is now in eighth place. She has 15 wickets to her name. Amanda Jade Wellington and Chloe Ainsworth have occupied the next two places and have picked 14 wickets each.