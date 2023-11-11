Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 35

Perth Scorchers Women defeated Melbourne Renegades Women by 10 wickets in the 34th match of WBBL 2023. On the other hand, Brisbane Heat Women secured a four-wicket win over Adelaide Strikers Women in the 35th game.

Shifting focus to the 35th match, the Renegades were tasked to bat first after losing the toss. They managed to register 133/5 in 20 overs, which was below par on the Junction Oval surface.

Georgia Wareham, batting at no.4, was the top-scorer for the side with 57 runs off 46 balls with five fours and one six. Medium pacer Amy Edgar scalped two wickets for Scorchers.

In the chase, Perth Scorchers openers Sophie Devine (70* off 36 with two fours and eight sixes) and Beth Mooney (47* off 32 with nine fours) sealed the deal in just 11.2 overs for their side. This win helped Scorchers to secure the second rank in the standings.

In the other contest, Adelaide Strikers batted first after winning the toss. They posted a total of 137/4 in 20 overs, thanks to middle-order batter Madeline Penna's 57* off 46 balls, with nine fours. Charli Knott and Amelia Kerr bagged two wickets apiece for Brisbane Heat.

Mignon du Preez's 60 off 49 balls helped Brisbane Heat to chase down the target in 19.5 overs. Charli Knott did a decent job with the willow as well, scoring 21 runs off 18 balls. Eventually, the Heat won the game by four wickets. Megan Schutt's two wickets in the second innings went in vain.

Perth Scorchers claim the second rank in the standings

Sydney Thunder Women maintained their pole position in the standings with six wins out of eight games, accumulating 13 points and a net run rate of 1.146. Perth Scorchers Women moved one position up to grab the second rank with 12 points and an NRR of 1.291.

Adelaide Strikers Women slid down one position to hold on to the third spot with 12 points, losing three games out of eight encounters, with an NRR of 0.916. Brisbane Heat Women strengthened their fourth rank with 12 points after registering their sixth win of the season with an NRR of 0.004.

Sydney Sixers Women, Hobart Hurricanes Women, Melbourne Stars Women and Melbourne Renegades Women occupy the bottom four spots. Renegades are the wooden spoon holders with just one win after eight games.