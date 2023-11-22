Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Match 49

Two matches of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 on Tuesday witnessed Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers pick up crucial wins. While Strikers have already qualified for the final four, Sydney Sixers still need a few results to make it to the knockouts.

Adelaide Strikers moved to the top of the table after their three-run win over the Sydney Thunder. They have nine wins from their 12 matches with a net run rate of +0.843. Perth Scorchers are in the second position with eight wins from 12 matches. Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat are third and fourth, respectively, with seven wins.

After defeating Heat on Tuesday, Sydney Sixers remain in contention for the final-four spot. They return to the fifth position and have six wins from 13 matches.

Hobart Hurricanes, who were in the fifth position earlier, moved down to sixth spot but remain in contention for the final four. They have five wins from 12 games.

Melbourne Stars (4 wins from twelve matches) and Melbourne Renegades (2 wins from 12 matches) remain in the seventh and eighth position, respectively.

Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers bag crucial wins in Women's Big Bash League 2023

Adelaide Strikers defended a low score against Sydney Thunder to move to the top of the points table on Tuesday. Laura Wolvaardt led the batting attack with an impressive 61-ball 70, and helped them reach 121/7.

In return, Tahlia Wilson and Sammy-Jo Johnson built an important partnership for the Thunder that took them closer to the target. They needed nine runs from the final over but managed only five. The Adelaide-based side will meet Perth Scorchers in their next fixture.

Sydney Sixers faced Brisbane Heat in a must-win match on Tuesday. Batting first, the Brisbane Heat made 176/7. Amelia Kerr led the attack with 44-ball 64 and was helped by Mignon du Preez (42 off 27). Ellyse Perry ended with three wickets, while Jess Kerr grabbed two.

In return, all the top-order batters of the Sydney Sixers contributed equally and got to double figures, helping them to pick up the win. Sydney Sixers will take on Sydney Thunder in their final league match, and they must win it to stay in contention for the knockout.