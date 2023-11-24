Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 51

After the 51st match of WBBL 2023, the Adelaide Strikers Women have emerged as the dominant force, securing the top spot with an outstanding performance in twelve matches. They have clinched nine victories in 12 encounters. This remarkable feat has earned them 18 points and a commendable net run rate of 0.843.

Following closely, the Perth Scorchers Women stand at the second position, accumulating 16 points from a similar successful campaign. Their stats include eight wins in 13 matches, showcasing a notable net run rate of 1.011.

With seven wins in 12 games and a net run rate of 0.562, the Sydney Thunder Women currently hold the third spot. In fourth, the Brisbane Heat Women have a balanced record of seven wins and six losses for a total of 14 points. Hobart Hurricanes Women who moved to the fifth spot, have won six out of their 13 games, maintaining a negative net run rate of -0.303.

The Sydney Sixers Women, Melbourne Stars Women, and Melbourne Renegades Women occupy the remaining positions in the standings. Sydney Sixers Women dropped from fifth to sixth place with 12 points.

Melbourne Stars Women and Melbourne Renegades Women hold the seventh and eighth positions, respectively, with 10 and 4 points each. Their net run rates stand at -0.831 and -0.972, respectively. The recent 93-run loss to the Hurricanes has significantly impacted the net run rate of the Renegades.

Hobart Hurricanes Women's Commanding Win Over Melbourne Renegades:

In a dominating performance, Hobart Hurricanes Women secured a convincing 93-run victory over Melbourne Renegades Women in the recent clash. Lizelle Lee played a pivotal role in Hobart's batting showcase outstanding unbeaten century at a strike rate of 190+. Supported by Nicola Carey (24) and Heather Graham (55*), the team set a formidable total of 212/3.

The Renegades chasing a challenging target, faltered against a relentless bowling attack of the Hurricanes. Aby Smith and Maisy Gibson stood out as the prime bowlers, securing three and four wickets, respectively. Shabnim Ismail added two wickets to the tally, and Nicola Carey contributed with one.

Melbourne Renegades Women's innings faced challenges as the batters struggled to form partnerships, leading to a dismissal at 119/10. While Emma de Brough top-scored with an unbeaten 40, Hobart's disciplined bowling and fielding kept the pressure throughout.