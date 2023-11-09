Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 29

Adelaide Strikers Women are sitting at the top with 12 points and a net run rate (NRR) of 1.062. Sydney Thunder Women are just below them with 10 points and an NRR of 1.340. Brisbane Heat Women sits at number three with a similar 10 points but a NRR of 0.266.

Perth Scorchers Women are placed fourth with 8 points and an NRR of 0.808. Sydney Sixers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women both have 6 points to their name but Sydney Sixers women sit at 5th with NRR of -0.462 and Hobart Hurricanes at 6th with NRR of -0.923.

Melbourne Stars Women sit at 7th with 4 points and NRR of -1.548. Melbourne Renegades are at the bottom of the table with two points and NRR -0.395.

Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers register wins in WBBL

Sydney Strikers won their last game against Melbourne Stars by a margin of four runs. Due to rain interruption, the revised target for Melbourne Stars was 55 to be accomplished in seven overs. Sydney Sixers batting first, had posted a total of 134/7.

Sophie Day from Melbourne Stars was the star bowler as she picked up five wickets at an economy of 6.20. The revised target became a little too much for Melbourne at the end as they fell short by 4 runs. Chloe Tryon led the bowling attack for Sydney, picking up three wickets at an economy of 2.00.

In another match, Melbourne Renegades Women posted 148/5 batting first. Jess Duffin was the highest run scorer making 54 runs from 38 balls at a strike rate of 142.11. Adelaide Strikers Women accomplished the target easily with six wickets in hand.

Their entire top order contributed significantly. Except for Georgia Prestwidge’s two wickets, the rest of the bowlers were pretty ordinary for Melbourne Renegades.