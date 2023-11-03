Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 22

Perth Scorchers beat Melbourne Renegades by six wickets in the 22nd game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 at the WACA in Perth on Friday. The Scorchers moved to second in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.978, thanks to wins in four of six games.

The Renegades, meanwhile, kept struggling in the bottom half of the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.131 after winning only one of their six WBBL games.

In the first game of the day at the same venue, Adelaide Strikers beat Sydney Sixers by five wickets. With the win, the Strikers moved to the top of the WBBL table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.338, thanks to wins in four out of six games in the tournament.

The Sixers failed to get back to winning ways and are languishing at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.908.

Scorchers thump Renegades in Women's Big Bash League 2023 match

After opting to bat first, the Renegades scored 171 for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs in their Women's Big Bash League. Harmanpreet Kaur was their star performer, staying not out on 52 off 49 with four fours and a six. Georgia Wareham threw her bat around to score 44 off 25.

Alana King, Chloe Ainsworth, Amy Edgar and Taneale Peschel picked up one wicket apiece, but captain Sophie Devine failed to pick up one.

The Scorchers then chased down the target with 16 deliveries remaining. Beth Mooney, the all-time leading run-scorer in the history of the Women's Big Bash League, stayed not out on 59 off 44 with the help of eight fours.

Sarah Coyte picked up two wickets for the Renegades, but she got very little support from the others.