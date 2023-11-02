Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, Match 19

Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Thunder Women squared off in Match No.19 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Sydney Thunder won the toss and decided to bat first, posting a huge total of 190/5. They restricted Melbourne Renegades to just 153/7 in the second innings and registered a 37-run win.

Brisbane Heat are undisturbed at the top of the table. They have eight points (four wins) from five matches and a Net Run Rate of +0.191. Adelaide Strikers are second with three wins, six points, and a Net Run Rate of +1.383.

Courtesy of this victory, Sydney Thunder jumped up to the third position. They now have three wins from four games. With six points, they are only behind the Strikers on Net Run Rate (+1.012).

Perth Scorchers slipped down to the fourth spot. They also have three wins and six points from five matches. However, they remain below the Strikers and Sydney Thunder on Net Run Rate (+0.928).

Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars follow at the fifth and sixth positions, respectively. Both teams have four points each and negative Net Run Rates of -1.183 and -1.556, respectively.

Melbourne Renegades, after losing another game, remain seventh. They have only two points with a Net Run Rate of +0.081.

Sydney Sixers are in a similar state as the Renegades. Their Net Run Rate of -0.833 keeps them at the bottom of the table.

Hannah Darlington and Heather Knight power Sydney Thunder to a convincing win

Sydney Thunder put up an impressive total of 190/5 after opting to bat first. The whole of their top order came to the party in a combined effort by the batters. Tahlia Wilson (30), Chamari Athapaththu (32), and Phoebe Litchfield (27) made key contributions.

Skipper Heather Knight then led from the front, slamming an unbeaten 31-ball 52, striking at 167.74. Harmanpreet Kaur bagged a couple of wickets for the Renegades.

Thunder dominated right from the start with the ball when they walked out to defend their total. The Renegades lost skipper Hayley Matthews with the score on 16 in the third over. They failed to crawl their way back and were nowhere in the chase from there on.

Hannah Darlington caused the majority of the damage, claiming four wickets. She picked up three out of the first five wickets, thus pushing the Renegades on the backfoot right away. Marizanne Kapp picked up a couple of crucial wickets as well.