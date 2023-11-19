Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, Match 47

Two games of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 on Sunday, November 19, saw the Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars script crucial wins respectively.

There is no change in the standings of the top four teams on the points table after Sunday’s games. Perth Scorchers, with 16 points and an NRR of +1.244 with eight wins from twelve games, continue to remain atop. Adelaide Strikers, with 16 points from eleven games and an NRR of +0.914, follow the Scorchers at the second position.

Sydney Thunder, with seven wins from eleven matches, continue to remain at the third spot with 15 points. Right below them at the fourth spot are the Brisbane Heat with 14 points from eleven outings. Heat missed out on an opportunity to move further up the table, losing to the Melbourne Stars.

There has been a slight movement in the bottom half of the points table. Hobart Hurricanes moved a spot up to the fifth position on the back of an eight-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades. They now have 11 points from twelve games. Subsequently, Sydney Sixers dropped a position down to the sixth spot with ten points.

Despite their 15-run win over Brisbane, Melbourne Stars remain in the penultimate position with eight points. Melbourne Renegades faced yet another defeat and hence languish at the very bottom with four points.

Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars bag wins in Women's Big Bash 2023

In the 46th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023, Hobart Hurricanes trounced Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets. Their bowlers put up a fine display to restrict the Renegades to just 101/9 first up. Skipper Hayley Matthews (39) and Josephine Dooley (16*) were the only batters to get past double figures.

Heather Graham grabbed three wickets while Molly Strano and Nicola Carey chipped in with two scalps apiece for the Hurricanes. Their batters then made light work of the small target, crossing the finish line in just 17.4 overs. Captain Elyse Villani (46*) and Nicola Carey (25*) remained unbeaten to steer them home comfortably.

The Hurricanes keep their hopes alive of an outside chance to finish in the top four.

The 47th fixture was played between the Melbourne Stars and the Brisbane Heat. Batting first, the Stars put up a fighting total of 156/5 on the board. Maia Bouchier top-scored with a breezy 29-ball 41 while Sophia Dunkley (37), Alice Capsey (24), and skipper Annabel Sutherland (37) also added to the total.

Nicola Hancock and Amelia Kerr picked up two wickets each for the Heat but their efforts eventually went in vain.

It seemed as though Brisbane were on track to win the game. Captain Georgia Redmayne (32) and Kerr (36), got them off to a good start up front. However, they began to lose wickets at regular intervals and ended up falling short, finishing at 141/7. Sophie Day picked up three wickets while Sutherland’s all-round display with two scalps took the Stars to a 15-run triumph.

Brisbane Heat thus threw away an opportunity to strengthen their position in the upper half of the points table.