Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 31

Adelaide Strikers Women remain untouched at the top, having six wins in eight matches and 12 points to their name. They have a net run rate (NRR) of 1.062. Sydney Thunder Women retain the second position as their recent game against the Hobart Hurricanes was washed out due to rain. They've made a leap from 10 points to 11, each team earning one point in a shared reward. They have an NRR of 1.340.

As a result of the recent game between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat, both teams have swapped their positions in the points table. After winning the game, Perth is now at number three with 10 points and an NRR of 0.954. Fourth-placed Brisbane Heat stays on 10 points but has an NRR of -0.013.

Howard Hurricanes move to fifth position from sixth with 7 points. Sydney Sixers is in sixth place with 6 points and an NRR of -0.462.

Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades continue to be the bottom two teams in the table. Melbourne Stars is at number seven with 4 points and an NRR of -1.548. Renegades, on the other hand, are at the bottom, having a single win with 2 points and an NRR of -0.395.

Perth Scorchers register a win; Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes miss out on the game due to rain in WBBL

The 30th Women's Big Bash League 2023 match between Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes was abandoned due to rain, without a single ball bowled.

Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers won their last game against Brisbane Heat by 39 runs. Batting first, Scorchers posted a total of 192/3. Sophie Devine played a captain’s knock in a true sense as she made 106 runs off 62 balls at a strike rate of 170.97.

The bowlers from Brisbane were mediocre. Except for Nicola Hancock, none of them were able to pick up wickets, and nor were they economical. In the chase, Brisbane Heat were bundled up for 153 runs, with 15 balls remaining.

Georgia Redmayne was the highest run-scorer for the team, making 53 runs off 44 balls at a strike rate of 120.45. Piepa Cleary of Perth picked up three wickets and broke the backbone of Brisbane's batting, conceding runs at an economy of 6.80. Alana King and Sophie Devine contributed with two wickets each.

For her all-around display, Sophie Devine was declared the player of the match.