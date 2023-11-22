Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 50

The Perth Scorchers Women locked horns against the Melbourne Stars Women in the 50th match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023. The WACA Ground in Perth hosted this exciting encounter where the Stars Women emerged victorious to deny the Scorchers Women the top spot in the points table.

There is no change in the positions of the teams in the points table on the conclusion of match 50. The Adelaide Strikers Women continue to top the table, after having 18 points to their name in 12 games. The Perth Scorchers Women suffered their fifth loss of the competition and follow the Strikers Women with 16 points under their belt.

The Sydney Thunder Women and the Brisbane Heat Women follow the Scorchers Women, with 15 and 14 points respectively. The Sydney Sixers Women are placed fifth in the points table, with six wins in 13 games and have 12 points under their belt.

Below the Sixers Women sit the Hobart Hurricanes Women who have 11 points to their name in 12 matches. The Melbourne Stars Women grabbed their fifth win of Women’s Big Bash League 2023 and have taken their points tally to 10. The Melbourne Renegades Women continue to reel at the bottom of the points table, with four points in 12 games.

Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Day star in Melbourne Stars Women’s convincing win over the Perth Scorchers Women

Annabel Sutherland won the toss and asked the Perth Scorchers Women to bowl first. After losing Maia Bouchier early in the innings, Sophia Dunkley along with Alice Capsey started the recovery work for the Stars Women. Both played some beautiful strokes and kept scoring at a brisk rate.

Dunkley and Capsey scored 73 and 43 respectively but their departure resulted in them losing their way. The Scorchers Women bowled beautifully at the back end of the innings and picked up regular wickets as the Stars Women finished their innings on 157/6.

Piepa Cleary for the Scorchers Women finished with figures of 2/30 in her three overs. Chloe Ainsworth, Amy Edgar, Lilly Mills and Nat Sciver-Brunt also chipped in with one wicket apiece for the Scorchers Women.

In reply, the Scorchers Women got off to a disastrous start as their top three batters in skipper Sophie Devine (0), Beth Mooney (3) and Maddy Darke (5) fell on single-digit scores. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones led the recovery work in the middle overs.

Nat scored 24 before falling in the ninth over. Jones was the lone fighter with the bat for the Scorchers Women as their lower-order batters faltered. Jones was trapped in front of the stumps on 42 and it was the final nail in the coffin as the Scorchers Women finished their innings on 124/9 to lose the game by 33 runs.

Sophie Day had a brilliant outing with the ball for the Stars Women. She picked up four wickets and conceded only 26 runs in her four overs. Annabel Sutherland grabbed two scalps. Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney and Alice Capsey also chipped in with a wicket each as they defended the total successfully.