Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 14

Melbourne Renegades faced Sydney Sixers in the 14th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 on Saturday, October 28, at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The Sixers won the toss and elected to bat. Their decision turned out to be great as they managed to win the game by a mere margin of six runs.

Brisbane Heat continue their dominant run in the tournament and are first in the points table. They have won all four games and have a Net Run Rate of +0.988. Sydney Thunder are also undefeated in the tournament after playing two games. They are in second place with a Net Run Rate of +1.718.

Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers have won two games each and are in the next two places in the points table. The Scorchers have a Net Run Rate of +1.075, while the Strikers have a Net Run Rate of +0.916.

The Renegades have now lost three out of four games and are in fifth place with a Net Run Rate of +0.575. The Sixers won their first game of the season after featuring in four matches and are placed below the Renegades. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.592.

Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes have won one game each. They are in the last two places in the points tally, with a Net Run Rate of -2.033 and -2.203, respectively.

Sixers secure victory in tense clash with Renegades

The Sixers lost their first wicket on the score of just 15 runs. Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner added 68 runs for the second wicket, and it looked like the Sixers were in control. But they lost a few wickets in succession thereafter, pushing them onto the backfoot.

Chloe Tryon’s 16-ball 41-run knock helped the Sixers reach a total of 164 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Perry was the highest scorer for the team, with 50 runs off 41 deliveries.

Hayley Matthews was the pick of the bowlers for the Renegades and scalped three wickets for 17 runs in four overs. Georgia Wareham picked up two, while Ella Hayward and Sarah Coyte took one wicket each.

Hayley Matthews and Tammy Beaumont added 59 runs for the first wicket and provided a solid start to the Renegades. The team struggled after Matthews was dismissed for 43 runs off 24 deliveries. They were suddenly on 99 runs and had lost six wickets.

Georgia Wareham and Sarah Coyte did add 36 runs for the eighth wicket, which took the Renegades near the target. But it was not enough as they were able to score 158 runs for the loss of nine wickets and eventually lost by six runs.

Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, and Maitlan Brown picked up two wickets each for the Sixers while Erin Burns bagged a solitary scalp.