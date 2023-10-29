In the first match of the day in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023, Melbourne Stars beat Perth Scorchers by seven wickets at the Junction Oval.

Defending champions Adelaide Strikers beat the Brisbane Heat by 59 runs in the second match of the day at the Karen Rolton Oval.

The Heat also tasted their first defeat of the tournament after winning four matches in a row. However, despite the loss, they stayed on top of the points table.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Grace Harris of the Brisbane Heat is the leading run-scorer of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. In five-matches, the right-handed batter has scored 257 runs at an average of 64.25 and a strike-rate of 196.18 with a top score of 136 to show for her efforts.

Katie Mack is second in the list, having notched 171 runs from five games at an average of 34.20 and a strike-rate of 129.55 with a top score of 86 to her name.

Sophie Devine has been impressive thus far as she has racked up 133 runs from four games at an average of 44.33 and a strike-rate of 151.14 with a top score of 87.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Adelaide Strikers’ fast bowler Megan Schutt has picked up nine wickets from five matches at an economy rate of 6.38 with best bowling figures of 3 for 3.

Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen has been stupendous as usual, having taken nine wickets from five games at an excellent economy rate of 7.40 with a four-wicket haul to her name.

Annabel Sutherland has been impressive both with bat and ball. She has taken nine wickets from five matches at an economy rate of 7.53. Sophie Day, Hayley Matthews and Lauren Cheatle have picked up eight wickets apiece.