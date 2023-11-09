Women's Big Bash League 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades (Updated) ft. Harmanpreet Kaur

Adelaide Strikers faced Melbourne Renegades in the 29th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 on Wednesday, November 8 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. Renegades won the toss and elected to bat.

Jess Duffin and Harmanpreet Kaur led the Renegades to a total of 148 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Duffin made 54 runs off 38 deliveries, while Kaur scored 45 runs off 38 balls. Each of the five Strikers’ bowlers picked a wicket each apart from Tahlia McGrath.

Each of the top four batters made 20-plus runs for the Strikers and helped the team reach the target of 149 runs in 19 overs. Bridget Patterson was the highest run-scorer, with 36 runs off 26 deliveries. Georgia Prestwidge was the pick of the bowlers for the Renegades, picking up two wickets for just 19 runs in four overs.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List (Image Credits: https://www.cricket.com.au/)

Katie Mack and Chamari Athapaththu are the only two batters who have scored more than 300 runs this season. Mack has amassed a total of 316 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.50, while Athapaththu has made 304 runs, including four half-centuries.

Ellyse Perry and Grace Harris occupy the next two places on this list. Perry has scored 269 runs, while Harris has 263 runs to her name. Harris is still the only centurion in the tournament, while Perry has made two half-centuries.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the fifth-highest run-scorer, with 250 runs to her name. She has played eight games and has maintained an average of 41.66.

Sophie Devine, Tahlia Wilson, Beth Mooney and Elyse Villani are the other batters who have made more than 200 runs. They are placed below Harmanpreet in this list. Tammy Beaumont is in 10th place and is just one run short of 200 runs.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List (Image Credits: https://www.cricket.com.au/)

Lauran Cheatle is the leading wicket-taker this season. She has taken 15 wickets in eight games at an average of 14.60, an economy of 7.30, and a strike rate of 12. Sophie Day has given tough competition to Cheatle and has 14 wickets to her name.

Amanda Wellington and Ashleigh Gardner have picked 13 wickets each in the tournament. Wellington has bowled at an economy of just 5.88, which is the lowest among all the bowlers so far.

Megan Schutt and Annabel Sutherland are in the next two places on this list. They both have taken 12 wickets apiece. Sutherlands is one of the five bowlers who have a four-wicket haul this season.

Amy Edgar has picked 11 wickets in seven games at an average of 14.27, an economy of 7.13 and a strike rate of 12. Courtney Sippel, Jess Jonassen and Hayley Matthews have taken 10 wickets each and are in the next three places on this list.