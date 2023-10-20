Women's Big Bash League 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women (Updated) ft. Sophie Devine

On Friday, October 20, two matches were played in the Women's Big Bash League 2023. In the first game, Brisbane Heat Women took on Melbourne Renegades, while Perth Scorchers went against Hobart Hurricanes in the second game of the day.

Melbourne Renegades Women won the toss and elected to bowl against Brisbane Heat Women. Heat put a total of 187 runs for the loss of nine wickets on the board. Grace Harris and Georgia Redmayne scored 49 runs each. Hayley Matthews was the pick of the bowlers for Renegades, with three wickets for 30 runs in four overs.

Renegades, in reply, could make only 181 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs and lost the game by six runs. Georgia Wareham was the highest scorer for the team, with 36 runs off 16 deliveries. Sarah Glenn finished with four wickets for 23 runs in four overs.

In the second game, Hobart Hurricanes Women won the toss and opted to bowl. Scorchers had a slow start and lost a few quick wickets. Sophie Devine played the role of lone warrior and scored 87 runs off 44 deliveries, including 11 fours and two sixes. Scorchers posted 186 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

Hurricanes were bundled out for 88 runs in 15.5 overs and lost the match by 98 runs. Only two batters managed to make a double-digit score. Alana King picked three wickets, while Chloe Ainsworth and Stella Campbell took two wickets each. Sophie Devine, Piepa Cleary, and Lilly Mills picked one wicket each.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sophie Devine remained unbeaten on 87 runs off 44 deliveries in this game, and is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Second on the list is Ashleigh Gardner, who scored 72 runs at a strike rate of 163.64, with nine fours and two sixes.

Meg Lanning is the only other batter who has scored a half-century in the tournament. She scored 55 runs in her first game and is in third place on this list.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sarah Glenn is the top bowler of the tournament with four wickets in her first outing for 23 runs. Annabel Sutherland also has scalped four wickets with an economy of 6.75.

Alana King picked three wickets for 19 runs against Hobart Hurricanes Women, and is third on this list of bowling charts.