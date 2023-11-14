Women's Big Bash League 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Hurricanes vs Sixers (Updated) ft. Sophie Devine and Annabel Sutherland

Hobart Hurricanes hosted Sydney Sixers Women at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, in the 38th match of Women's Big Bash League 2023 on Monday, November 13.

After winning the toss, Sydney Sixers opted to bowl first. Lizelle Lee, who opened the innings for the Hurricanes, got out after reaching her half-century. She notched up a 34-ball 50 and was the leading run-scorer for the team. Later in the innings, Heather Graham's 28-ball 36 helped the team reach 139/8 in their 20 overs.

Lauren Cheatle and Maitlan Brown grabbed two wickets each, while Linsey Smith, Ashleigh Gardner, and Chloe Tryon bagged one scalp each for the Sixers.

In return, the Sixers lost wickets at regular intervals and found themselves at 107/7 after 16 overs, chasing 140. Mathilda Carmichael (32* off 21) and Kate Peterson (10* off 10) added a match-winning partnership of 33 runs for the eighth wicket, helping the Sixers pick up their fourth win in a row.

With five wins and as many losses from their ten matches, Sydney Sixers are in the fifth spot in this year's points table. Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, are sixth with three wins and five losses.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SFM Devine (PS-W) 10 10 2 419 106 52.37 275 152.36 1 3 - 45 18 2 BL Mooney (PS-W) 10 10 3 418 101* 59.71 286 146.15 1 4 1 59 5 3 AMCJK Athapaththu (ST-W) 9 8 0 331 80 41.37 239 138.49 - 4 - 44 14 4 KM Mack (AS-W) 9 9 0 330 86 36.66 262 125.95 - 3 - 44 0 5 EA Perry (SS-W) 9 9 1 317 59 39.62 242 130.99 - 2 - 48 6 6 H Kaur (MR-W) 10 10 2 297 52* 37.12 275 108 - 1 - 32 1 7 GM Harris (BH-W) 9 9 1 279 136* 34.87 157 177.7 1 - - 27 18 8 G Wareham (MR-W) 10 9 3 265 57* 44.16 189 140.21 - 1 - 28 6 9 MM Lanning (MS-W) 10 10 1 257 75 28.55 217 118.43 - 3 1 28 4 10 TT Beaumont (MR-W) 10 10 0 256 43 25.6 205 124.87 - - 1 33 5

Perth Scorchers captain Sophie Devine and her opening partner Beth Mooney continue to lead the runs chart of WBBL 2023. Devine has notched up 419 runs, while Mooney has scored 418 runs. Chamari Athapaththu, with 331 runs, is in the third spot, followed by Adelaide Strikers batter Katie Mack with 330.

After scoring 24 runs off 19 balls against Hobart Hurricanes on Monday, Ellyse Perry moved a spot ahead of Harmanpreet Kaur in the list. She also crossed 300 runs in this edition and has 317 runs from nine matches.

Melbourne Renegades all-rounder Harmanpreet, on the other hand, has scored 297 runs and is in the sixth spot. Her teammate Georgia Wareham is in the eighth spot with 265 runs from nine innings.

Grace Harris, who will be in action on Wednesday, finds herself in the seventh position with 279 runs, including a ton. Melbourne Stars skipper Meg Lanning and England international Tammy Beaumont are in the ninth and tenth spots, respectively.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 A Sutherland (MS-W) 10 10 214 35.4 1 252 19 4/22 13.26 7.06 11.26 2 - 2 L Cheatle (SS-W) 10 10 222 37 - 260 19 2/13 13.68 7.02 11.68 - - 3 SF Day (MS-W) 10 10 216 36 - 261 19 5/25 13.73 7.25 11.36 2 1 4 AL Edgar (PS-W) 10 10 198 33 - 219 17 4/19 12.88 6.63 11.64 1 - 5 HJ Darlington (ST-W) 9 8 180 30 - 234 16 5/10 14.62 7.8 11.25 1 1 6 A Gardner (SS-W) 10 10 208 34.4 - 254 15 3/38 16.93 7.32 13.86 - - 7 A Wellington (AS-W) 9 9 168 28 - 172 14 3/4 12.28 6.14 12 - - 8 M Schutt (AS-W) 9 9 192 32 1 217 14 3/3 15.5 6.78 13.71 - - 9 AM King (PS-W) 10 10 213 35.3 - 228 13 3/19 17.53 6.42 16.38 - - 10 CC Ainsworth (PS-W) 8 8 150 25 - 186 12 3/25 15.5 7.44 12.5 - -

Sydney Sixers pacer Lauren Cheatle, who ended with two wickets on Monday, is one of the three bowlers to grab 19 scalps this season. The Melbourne Stars duo - Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Day - are the other two bowlers with 19 scalps this season.

Perth Scorchers spinner Amy Edgar remains in the fourth spot with 17 wickets, followed by Hannah Darlington with 16. Sydney Sixers all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has moved a couple of places to sixth position after ending with figures of 1 for 27 on Monday.

Adelaide Strikers duo Amanda-Jade Wellington and Megan Schutt have bagged 14 wickets each. They are currently in the seventh and eighth spots on the list. Perth Scorchers spinner Alana King and her teammate Chloe Ainsworth are in the ninth and tenth spots, respectively.