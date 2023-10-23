Melbourne Renegades faced Adelaide Strikers in the seventh game of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 on Monday, October 23, at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

The Strikers won the toss and elected to bowl. Renegades lost their first wicket in the form of Hayley Matthews in the third over.

Tammy Beaumont and Josephine Dooley added 51 runs for the second wicket and provided stability to the innings. Hiwever the Renegades lost two more wickets before the tenth over and were again pushed to the back foot.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Courtney Webb joined each other in the middle. Their partnership had a slow start, as the team only reached 106 by the end of the 15th over.

The duo accelerated, scoring 61 runs in the last five overs. Renegades finished with 167-3 in 20 overs.

Ella Hayward dismissed the Strikers’ openers Laura Wolvaardt and Katie Mack in her first spell. Tahlia McGrath fought back with her knock of 31 off 25 but was dismissed in the 12th over. The remaining batters were bundled out by the 15th over as the Strikers lost by 81 runs.

Hayward, Matthews, Georgia Wareham and Kaur picked two wickets each for the Renegades, while Sarah Coyte took one wicket for 14 runs in three overs.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Grace Harris has scored 185 runs in two Big Bash games at an average of 185 and a strike rate of 217.64. She scored a century in her last outing and is the leading run-scorer.

Sophie Devine has slipped to second place on the list. She has scored 101 runs in two innings at an average of 101 and a strike rate of 174.13.

Katie Mack scored a half-century in her first outing. She has scored 89 runs in two outings at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 145.90.

Harmanpreet Kaur is the leading run-scorer for the Renegades. She scored 43 off 33 in this game and won the Player of the Match award.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Hayley Matthews has picked five wickets in two games at an average of 10, an economy of 7.14 and a strike rate of 8.40. She's the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Sophie Day is one of the six bowlers who have taken four wickets. She has a bowling average of 11.75, an economy of 6.71 and a strike rate of 10.50.

Chloe Ainsworth has taken four wickets as well at an average of 12.50, an economy of 7.14 and a strike rate of 10.50.