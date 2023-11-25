Cricket

Women's Big Bash League 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades (Updated) ft Sophie Day

By Sportz Connect
Modified Nov 25, 2023 19:58 IST
Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Melbourne Stars ended their WBBL campaign with an eight-run win over Melbourne Renegades at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Melbourne Stars opted to bat first. Top-order batters Sophia Dunkley (14), Maia Bouchier (0), and Alice Capsey (0) failed to make an impact as they collapsed to 20/3 in the fourth over.

However, Annabel Sutherland (36) and Tess Flintoff (22) tried to resurrect the innings, putting the side in a competitive position. Later, in the death overs, Nicole Faltum scored 20 runs to take the team to 118.

While Sarah Coyte picked up a wicket for the Renegades, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Wareham, and Harmanpreet Kaur bagged two wickets apiece.

The Renegades faced early setbacks with the dismissals of openers Tammy Beaumont (2) and Emma de Broughe (5). Despite captain Matthews contributing 17 runs, it proved insufficient as they fell eight runs short of the DLS target, concluding their campaign with their 12th loss.

On that note, let's take a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League 2023.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1BL Mooney (PS-W)14144539101*53.9373144.5151739
2AMCJK Athapaththu (ST-W)131214858044.09363133.6-516617
3SFM Devine (PS-W)1414247610639.66338140.821315120
4KM Mack (AS-W)131304258632.69351121.08-31580
5EA Perry (SS-W)121214145937.63317130.59-2-619
6L Lee (HH-W)13122399101*39.9264151.131314617
7GM Harris (BH-W)14141387136*29.76229168.9911-4121
8M du Preez (BH-W)141413336125.61258129.06-2-364
9H Kaur (MR-W)1414332152*29.18309103.88-11361
10EJ Villani (HH-W)1211331158*38.87268116.04-11422

Perth Scorchers' opener Beth Mooney continues to lead the most runs chart, smashing 539 runs from 14 innings while having an impressive strike rate of 144.50. Her records also include a century and five fifties.

Sydney Thunder's opening batter Chamari Athapaththu has secured the second rank on the list, averaging 44.09 with 485 runs in 12 innings and a strike rate of 133.6. She has also recorded five fifties in her campaign.

Scorchers' star captain and all-rounder Sophie Devine occupies the third spot in the standings, amassing 476 runs from 14 innings at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 140.82. She has struck a century and three 50s.

Katie Mack (425), Ellyse Perry (414), Lizelle Lee (399), and Grace Harris (387) maintained their positions at fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh spots, respectively. Mignon du Preez (333), Harmanpreet Kaur (321), and Elyse Villani (311) secured the subsequent three spots in the rankings.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1SF Day (MS-W)141429449-337275/2512.486.8710.8831
2A Sutherland (MS-W)141429248.42347234/2215.087.1312.692-
3L Cheatle (SS-W)131329148.3-334212/1315.96.8813.85--
4AL Edgar (PS-W)141426844.4-287204/1914.356.4213.41-
5JL Jonassen (BH-W)131329048.2-392204/2019.68.1114.52-
6A Wellington (AS-W)131325843-241193/412.685.613.57--
7M Schutt (AS-W)1313288481302193/315.896.2915.15--
8HJ Darlington (ST-W)121122237-288185/10167.7812.3311
9A Gardner (SS-W)131327445.4-364173/3821.417.9716.11--
10NM Hancock (BH-W)141430150.1-390174/2022.947.7717.71-

With a notable strike rate of 10.88, Melbourne Stars' left-arm spinner Sophie Day has maintained her pole position in the leaderboard with 27 wickets. Her teammate Annabel Sutherland has scalped 23 wickets in 14 innings to occupy the second rank at an average of 15.08.

Sixers' medium pacer Lauren Cheatle maintains her third position in the rankings with a total of 21 wickets from 13 innings. Amy Edgar and Jess Jonassen are close behind, holding the fourth and fifth positions with 20 wickets each, boasting averages of 14.35 and 19.6, respectively.

With 19 wickets, Amanda Wellington and Megan Schutt occupy the sixth and seventh positions at an average of 12.68 and 15.89, respectively.

Hannah Darlington (18) settled for the eighth spot. Ashleigh Gardner (17) and Nicola Hancock (17) are ranked ninth and 10th with an average of 21.41 and 22.94, respectively.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
