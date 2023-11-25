Women's Big Bash League 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades (Updated) ft Sophie Day

Melbourne Stars ended their WBBL campaign with an eight-run win over Melbourne Renegades at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Melbourne Stars opted to bat first. Top-order batters Sophia Dunkley (14), Maia Bouchier (0), and Alice Capsey (0) failed to make an impact as they collapsed to 20/3 in the fourth over.

However, Annabel Sutherland (36) and Tess Flintoff (22) tried to resurrect the innings, putting the side in a competitive position. Later, in the death overs, Nicole Faltum scored 20 runs to take the team to 118.

While Sarah Coyte picked up a wicket for the Renegades, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Wareham, and Harmanpreet Kaur bagged two wickets apiece.

The Renegades faced early setbacks with the dismissals of openers Tammy Beaumont (2) and Emma de Broughe (5). Despite captain Matthews contributing 17 runs, it proved insufficient as they fell eight runs short of the DLS target, concluding their campaign with their 12th loss.

On that note, let's take a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League 2023.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 BL Mooney (PS-W) 14 14 4 539 101* 53.9 373 144.5 1 5 1 73 9 2 AMCJK Athapaththu (ST-W) 13 12 1 485 80 44.09 363 133.6 - 5 1 66 17 3 SFM Devine (PS-W) 14 14 2 476 106 39.66 338 140.82 1 3 1 51 20 4 KM Mack (AS-W) 13 13 0 425 86 32.69 351 121.08 - 3 1 58 0 5 EA Perry (SS-W) 12 12 1 414 59 37.63 317 130.59 - 2 - 61 9 6 L Lee (HH-W) 13 12 2 399 101* 39.9 264 151.13 1 3 1 46 17 7 GM Harris (BH-W) 14 14 1 387 136* 29.76 229 168.99 1 1 - 41 21 8 M du Preez (BH-W) 14 14 1 333 61 25.61 258 129.06 - 2 - 36 4 9 H Kaur (MR-W) 14 14 3 321 52* 29.18 309 103.88 - 1 1 36 1 10 EJ Villani (HH-W) 12 11 3 311 58* 38.87 268 116.04 - 1 1 42 2

Perth Scorchers' opener Beth Mooney continues to lead the most runs chart, smashing 539 runs from 14 innings while having an impressive strike rate of 144.50. Her records also include a century and five fifties.

Sydney Thunder's opening batter Chamari Athapaththu has secured the second rank on the list, averaging 44.09 with 485 runs in 12 innings and a strike rate of 133.6. She has also recorded five fifties in her campaign.

Scorchers' star captain and all-rounder Sophie Devine occupies the third spot in the standings, amassing 476 runs from 14 innings at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 140.82. She has struck a century and three 50s.

Katie Mack (425), Ellyse Perry (414), Lizelle Lee (399), and Grace Harris (387) maintained their positions at fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh spots, respectively. Mignon du Preez (333), Harmanpreet Kaur (321), and Elyse Villani (311) secured the subsequent three spots in the rankings.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SF Day (MS-W) 14 14 294 49 - 337 27 5/25 12.48 6.87 10.88 3 1 2 A Sutherland (MS-W) 14 14 292 48.4 2 347 23 4/22 15.08 7.13 12.69 2 - 3 L Cheatle (SS-W) 13 13 291 48.3 - 334 21 2/13 15.9 6.88 13.85 - - 4 AL Edgar (PS-W) 14 14 268 44.4 - 287 20 4/19 14.35 6.42 13.4 1 - 5 JL Jonassen (BH-W) 13 13 290 48.2 - 392 20 4/20 19.6 8.11 14.5 2 - 6 A Wellington (AS-W) 13 13 258 43 - 241 19 3/4 12.68 5.6 13.57 - - 7 M Schutt (AS-W) 13 13 288 48 1 302 19 3/3 15.89 6.29 15.15 - - 8 HJ Darlington (ST-W) 12 11 222 37 - 288 18 5/10 16 7.78 12.33 1 1 9 A Gardner (SS-W) 13 13 274 45.4 - 364 17 3/38 21.41 7.97 16.11 - - 10 NM Hancock (BH-W) 14 14 301 50.1 - 390 17 4/20 22.94 7.77 17.7 1 -

With a notable strike rate of 10.88, Melbourne Stars' left-arm spinner Sophie Day has maintained her pole position in the leaderboard with 27 wickets. Her teammate Annabel Sutherland has scalped 23 wickets in 14 innings to occupy the second rank at an average of 15.08.

Sixers' medium pacer Lauren Cheatle maintains her third position in the rankings with a total of 21 wickets from 13 innings. Amy Edgar and Jess Jonassen are close behind, holding the fourth and fifth positions with 20 wickets each, boasting averages of 14.35 and 19.6, respectively.

With 19 wickets, Amanda Wellington and Megan Schutt occupy the sixth and seventh positions at an average of 12.68 and 15.89, respectively.

Hannah Darlington (18) settled for the eighth spot. Ashleigh Gardner (17) and Nicola Hancock (17) are ranked ninth and 10th with an average of 21.41 and 22.94, respectively.