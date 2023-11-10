Women's Big Bash League 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat (Updated) ft. Sophie Devine and Piepa Cleary

Perth Scorchers faced Brisbane Heat in the 31st match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 on Thursday, October 9, at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The Heat won the toss and elected to bowl.

Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney provided a fiery start to the Scorchers and added 131 runs for the first wicket. It was the second time the duo had a partnership of 100-plus runs this season.

Devine became the second centurion of the season and was dismissed after scoring 106 runs off just 62 deliveries. Mooney made 50 runs off 42 deliveries.

The Scorchers posted a total of 192 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Nicola Hancock picked up one wicket for 26 runs in four overs. The other wickets came off run outs.

Brisbane Heat lost two wickets for a score of just 22 runs and struggled right from the outset. They could only collect 44 runs in the Powerplay. They lost half their side even before reaching the 100-run mark.

Georgia Redmayne tried her best with a knock of 53 runs off 44 deliveries but didn’t get any support from the other end. The Heat were bundled out for 153 runs in 17.3 overs.

Piepa Cleary was the pick of the bowlers for the Scorchers and took three wickets for 27 runs in four overs. Alana King and Sophie Devine took two wickets each.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sophie Devine made her fourth WBBL century in this game, and only Alyssa Healy has made more half-centuries than her. The former has jumped to first place on the batting chart, amassing 345 runs at an average of 49.28 and a strike rate of 150.65.

Katie Mack has slipped to second place on this list. She has scored three half-centuries this season and has 316 runs to her name. Mack is the only batter among the top 10 run-scorers who is yet to hit a six.

Chamari Athapaththu is another batter who has made over 300 runs so far this season. She is the third-highest run-scorer, with 304 runs at an average of 50.66 and a strike rate of 143.39.

Beth Mooney scored her 40th half-century in WBBL in this game and has jumped from 8th place to 4th. She has made 270 runs so far at a strike rate of 139.89.

Ellyse Perry and Grace Harris have made 269 runs each and are in the next two places on this list. Both the batters were among the top five run-scorers before this game.

Harmanpreet Kaur has 250 runs to her name and has maintained an average of 41.66. Tahlia Wilson has scored 233 runs at an average of 58.25, while Elyse Villani has made 217 runs. Tammy Beaumont continues to remain in the 10th place on this list with 199 runs to her name.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Lauren Cheatle and Sophie Day continue to remain in the top two places on the bowling list. Cheatle has picked 15 wickets, while Day has 14 wickets to her name.

Amanda Wellington and Ashleigh Gardner have picked 13 wickets apiece. Wellington has a bowling average of 11.30, while Gardner has bowled at an average of 15.53.

Amy Edgar, Megan Schutt, and Annabel Sutherland have picked 12 wickets each. They are in the next three places. Alana King is the second-highest wicket-taker for the Scorchers with 11 wickets to her name.

Chloe Ainsworth and Hayley Matthews have taken 10 wickets each. Ainsworth has a bowling average of 17.80, while Matthews has taken these wickets at an average of 22.70.