Women's Big Bash League 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars (Updated) ft. Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Day

Perth Scorchers faced Melbourne Stars in the 50th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 on Wednesday, November 22, at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth. The Stars won the toss and elected to bat here.

The Stars lost their first wicket for just 12 runs. Alice Capsey and Sophia Dunkley added 101 runs for the second wicket. They finished with 157 runs for the loss of six wickets on the board. Dunkley top-scored with 73 runs off 48 deliveries.

Piepa Cleary took two wickets for the Scorchers in three overs, while all the other bowlers apart from Alana King picked up one wicket each.

The Scorchers lost three wickets for just 19 runs in the 5th over. They lost three more wickets before reaching the 100-run mark. Amy Jones top-scored with 42 runs, featuring two fours and a maximum.

Only three other batters made a double-digit score. The Scorchers could make only 124 runs for the loss of nine wickets at the end of the 20th over, resulting in a 33-run loss.

Sophie Day took four wickets for 26 runs in four overs and was the most successful bowler for the Stars. Annabel Sutherland picked two wickets, while Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, and Alice Capsey took one wicket apiece. Dunkley won the Player of the Match award for her half-century.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 BL Mooney (PS-W) 13 13 4 538 101* 59.77 367 146.59 1 5 1 73 9 2 AMCJK Athapaththu (ST-W) 12 11 1 451 80 45.1 335 134.62 - 5 1 61 17 3 SFM Devine (PS-W) 13 13 2 446 106 40.54 304 146.71 1 3 1 48 19 4 EA Perry (SS-W) 12 12 1 414 59 37.63 317 130.59 - 2 - 61 9 5 KM Mack (AS-W) 12 12 0 401 86 33.41 324 123.76 - 3 1 57 0 6 GM Harris (BH-W) 13 13 1 371 136* 30.91 216 171.75 1 1 - 38 21 7 M du Preez (BH-W) 13 13 1 321 61 26.75 250 128.4 - 2 - 36 3 8 H Kaur (MR-W) 12 12 2 320 52* 32 298 107.38 - 1 - 36 1 9 L Lee (HH-W) 12 11 1 298 91 29.8 211 141.23 - 3 1 34 13 10 TB Wilson (ST-W) 12 10 2 293 83* 36.62 237 123.62 - 1 - 41 2

Beth Mooney continues to lead the list with the most runs. She has scored 538 runs in 13 games at an average of 59.77 and a strike rate of 146.59. She has scored a century and five half-centuries.

Chamari Athapaththu, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, and Katie Mack hold the subsequent four positions on the list of top run scorers, each having accumulated more than 400 runs.

Following them, Grace Harris, Mignon du Preez, and Harmanpreet Kaur occupy the succeeding three positions, each having scored 300+ runs this season. Securing the ninth and tenth spots are Lizelle Lee with 298 runs and Tahlia Wilson with 293 runs, respectively.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SF Day (MS-W) 13 13 282 47 - 324 27 5/25 12 6.89 10.44 3 1 2 A Sutherland (MS-W) 13 13 286 47.4 2 343 23 4/22 14.91 7.19 12.43 2 - 3 L Cheatle (SS-W) 13 13 291 48.3 - 334 21 2/13 15.9 6.88 13.85 - - 4 AL Edgar (PS-W) 13 13 262 43.4 - 283 20 4/19 14.15 6.48 13.1 1 - 5 M Schutt (AS-W) 12 12 264 44 1 281 18 3/3 15.61 6.38 14.66 - - 6 HJ Darlington (ST-W) 12 11 222 37 - 288 18 5/10 16 7.78 12.33 1 1 7 A Wellington (AS-W) 12 12 234 39 - 224 17 3/4 13.17 5.74 13.76 - - 8 A Gardner (SS-W) 13 13 274 45.4 - 364 17 3/38 21.41 7.97 16.11 - - 9 H Graham (HH-W) 12 11 229 38.1 - 298 16 3/12 18.62 7.8 14.31 - - 10 JL Jonassen (BH-W) 12 12 266 44.2 - 366 16 4/20 22.87 8.25 16.62 1 -

Sophie Day claimed another four-wicket haul, bringing her total wickets in the tournament to 27. She is just one wicket away from equaling the record for most wickets in a season of WBBL. Currently, Day sits at the pinnacle of the list for the most wickets in the ongoing season.

Annabel Sutherland holds the second position, with 23 wickets to her name. She has maintained a bowling average of 14.91. Lauren Cheatle has taken 21 wickets and continues to remain in third place.

Amy Edgar, with 20 wickets, holds the fourth spot. She has the best bowling average among the top five wicket-takers this season. Megan Schutt and Hannah Darlington have picked up 18 wickets each and are in the next two places.

Amanda Wellington and Ashleigh Gardner have taken 17 wickets each. Wellington is in 7th place, while Gardner is in 8th place on this list of bowlers with the most wickets. Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen have retained their positions and are in the next two places. They both have taken 16 wickets each.