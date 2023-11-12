Women's Big Bash League 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Stars vs Renegades (Updated) ft. Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland

Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars Women defeated Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Renegades Women, respectively, in the Women's Big Bash League 2023 matches on Sunday (November 12).

In the first game of the day, Scorchers batted first and scored 159/4 in 20 overs, thanks to Beth Mooney's unbeaten century off 61 balls. Meanwhile, HJ Darlington was the standout bowler for Thunder, scalping two wickets.

In response, Sydney Thunder could score only 117/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Phoebe Litchfield was the top-scorer with 45 off 38, including four boundaries and a couple of sixes. Medium pacer Amy Edgar was the star bowler with three scalps for the Scorchers.

In the second match of the day, Stars registered 144/5 in 20 overs with Meg Lanning scoring an unbeaten 67 off 49 balls. She received decent support from Alice Capsey (23) and Annabel Sutherland (24) to post a competitive total.

In reply, the Renegades were too close yet too far as they could manage only 140/6 in 20 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur (37), Tammy Beaumont (33), and Hayley Matthews (32) were the star batters, but couldn't take their side over the line. Annabel Sutherland was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-fer for the Stars.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers of Women’s Big Bash League 2023.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Perth Scorchers skipper Sophie Devine could add just four runs to her tally against Thunder to maintain her pole position in the run-scoring tally with 419 runs from 10 innings at an average of 52.37.

Her opening partner Beth Mooney scored a brilliant century to gain three positions and secure the second rank, amassing 418 runs overall at an average of 59.71. Sydney Thunder's Chamari Athapaththu has accumulated 331 runs and occupies the third position at an average of 41.37.

Katie Mack (330) slipped one position to secure the fourth rank. Harmanpreet Kaur (297) ascended two positions to grab the fifth place. Ellyse Perry (293) descended two ranks and Grace Harris (279) slipped one spot in the standings.

Georgia Wareham (265) moved up to make it to the eighth rank. Stars skipper Meg Lanning scored an unbeaten 67 against Renegades to propel 10 ranks up and pick up ninth rank in the standings with 257 runs. Tammy Beaumont (256) propelled from 14th rank to the 10th slot after scoring 33 runs against the Stars.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Stars pacer Annabel Sutherland scalped four wickets against Melbourne Renegades to move up atop the bowling standings with 19 scalps. She gained two positions to occupy the top rank.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Day slid one rank down to secure the second position with 19 scalps at an average of 13.73. Scorchers medium pacer Amy Edgar scalped three wickets against Thunder to bag the third slot with 17 wickets.

Lauren Cheatle (17) slipped two ranks to make it to the fourth position. Hannah Darlington (16) propelled from seventh to fifth spot. Amanda Wellington (14), Megan Schutt (14), and Ashleigh Gardner (14) descended two positions each to settle with sixth, seventh, and eighth positions, respectively.

Alana King (12) held on to the ninth rank with Chloe Ainsworth (12) moving two positions up to grab the 10th slot.