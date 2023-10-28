Women's Big Bash League 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women (Updated) ft. Grace Harris

Sydney Sixers Women registered a six-run victory against Melbourne Renegades Women in the 14th match of 2023 Women's Big Bash League. After the win, the Sixers are now in sixth place in the standings.

After winning the toss, Sixers opted to bat first. Captain and opener Ellyse Perry was the star with the bat, scoring 50 runs off 41 balls, featuring seven fours. She received good support from Ashleigh Gardner, who scored 37 runs off 30 balls inclusive of four fours and one six.

In the middle overs, Chloe Tryon scored a perfect cameo, hitting a 16-ball 41-run knock, including five gigantic sixes at an incredible strike rate of 256.25. As a result, the Sixers went on to score 164/7 in 20 overs.

Hayley Matthews was the star bowler for the Renegades, picking three wickets for just 17 runs in her four overs. Georgia Wareham scalped two wickets with Ella Hayward and Sarah Coyte picking one scalp each.

In response, opener Tammy Beaumont started on a positive note, stitching a 59-run first-wicket partnership with Hayley Matthews. The former went on to score 43 runs off 24 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

Unfortunately, after her dismissal, no other batter could contribute to the cause as the Renegades fell short of the target by five runs. Wareham was the next-best scorer with 30 runs off 21 balls with three fours.

Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, and Maitlan Brown scalped two wickets each for the Sixers with Erin Burns taking one wicket in her only over.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers of Women’s Big Bash League 2023.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Brisbane Heat opener Grace Harris has accumulated 242 runs from four innings at an average of 80.66 to cement top position on top run-getters chart. Adelaide Strikers opener Katie Mack is second on the list with 169 runs.

Sydney Thunder Women opener Chamari Athapaththu occupies third spot, amassing 132 runs from just two innings. Sixers captain Ellyse Perry is in fourth position with 130 runs. Renegades opening batter Tammy Beaumont has also amassed 130 runs from four innings but is in fifth position due to a lower average (32.50 < 43.33)

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Renegades off-spinner Hayley Matthews has scalped eight wickets from four innings at an average of 12.62 so far to secure top spot in the bowling standings. Sixers pacer Lauren Cheatle occupied the second rank with eight scalps at a slightly higher average of 16.75.

Scorchers' Chloe Ainsworth has slid down to third spot with seven scalps in three innings. Melbourne Stars pacer Annabel Sutherland has scalped seven wickets so far and is in fourth position.

Sixers all-rounder Gardner is in the fifth position with seven wickets from four innings at an average of 15.57.