Women’s CPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Match 1

The Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 kicked off in Barbados on Thursday. The opening game saw the Barbados Royals Women take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, where the Royals Women won the game in a thrilling fashion.

With the win, the Barbados Royals Women have gotten off to a winning start to the competition. They have grabbed two points and have opened their account in this year’s Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023. They have a net run rate of +0.293 and sit at the top of the points table.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, meanwhile, failed to hold their nerves and started the tournament on a losing note. They have a net run rate of -0.293 and are placed at the bottom of the points table. They will be looking to bounce back in their next fixture. The Trinbago Knight Riders Women are yet to play a single game and are placed second in the points table.

The second game of the competition will be played between the Barbados Royals Women and the Trinbago Knight Riders Women at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday night.

Sophie Devine’s ton in vain as the Barbados Royals Women start the Women’s CPL on a winning note

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Women opted to bat first in the opening game of the Women’s CPL 2023. Sophie Devine opened the batting for them and led the charge with the bat. She played some scintillating strokes and kept the Barbados Royals Women at bay.

Devine brought up her hundred and remained unbeaten on 103 off 64 balls to power her side to 166/2. Her knock comprised 10 fours and five maximums. The Royals Women only managed to pick up two wickets, with Qiana Joseph and Amanda-Jade Wellington finishing with one each.

In reply, Gaby Lewis played a very good knock while opening the batting for the Royals Women. She scored 47 off 35 balls, which included eight boundaries. Laura Harris also played a fantastic cameo of 30 off just 12 balls.

The game went down the wire and Erin Burns (29* off 15 balls) and Chinelle Henry (10* off 12 balls) made sure that the Royals Women chased down the total with two balls to spare. Devine, Shabnim Ismail, Karishma Ramharack, and Cherry Ann Fraser picked up a wicket apiece for the Amazon Warriors Women but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total.