Women’s CPL 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match (Updated) ft. Sophie Devine & Shabnim Ismail

The opening game of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 was a thriller of a contest between the Barbados Royals Women and the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women. This clash was held at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Women batted first and posted 166 on the board, thanks to an outstanding ton from Sophie Devine. The Kiwi all-rounder hit 10 fours and five maximums to remain unbeaten on 103 off just 64 balls.

The Barbados Royals Women got off to a wonderful start, thanks to Gaby Lewis’ 47 at the top of the order. Cameos from Laura Harris (30) and Erin Burns (29*) helped them get across the line in the last over with six wickets in hand. With this, the Royals Women got off to a perfect start to the WCPL 2023.

Women’s CPL 2023 Most Runs List

Sophie Devine of the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women leads the most runs charts after the conclusion of the opening game of the Women’s CPL 2023. She played a scintillating knock of 103* off just 64 balls on the opening night of the competition. She smashed 10 boundaries and five sixes as she sits comfortably at the top of the most runs list.

Gaby Lewis of the Barbados Royals Women gave her side a solid start while chasing 166. The Irish batter hit eight boundaries as she scored 47 off 35 balls before getting cleaned up by Cherry Ann Fraser in the 13th over. She sits below Devine in the most runs list of WCPL 2023.

Laura Harris played a whirlwind knock for the Barbados Royals Women in the opening game of the Women’s CPL 2023. Coming in to bat at four, Harris whacked three boundaries and three maximums to score 30 off just 12 balls. It helped them chase down the total in the last over. She follows Lewis in the list of most runs.

Women’s CPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Shabnim Ismail sits at the top of the most wickets list in the Women’s CPL 2023 after the conclusion of Match 1. The pacer from the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women picked up the wicket of well-set Rashada Williams and gave away only 18 runs in her four overs. She was brilliant on the opening night of the tournament.

Sophie Devine after playing a swashbuckling knock with the bat stepped up with the ball in hand for the Warriors Women. She picked up the big wicket of Laura Harris and finished with figures of 1/20 in her four overs. However, it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total.

Amanda-Jade Wellington of the Barbados Royals Women sits below Devine in the most wickets list. The leg-spinner from Australia dismissed Suzie Bates and conceded 28 runs in her four overs. Wellington has averaged 28 with the ball in the Women’s CPL 2023 and is placed third in the most wickets list.