The Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain in Trinidad hosted the fourth game of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 between the Trinbago Knight Riders Women and the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women on Tuesday.

Batting first, the Guyana Amazon Warriors got knocked over on 132 in the last over, with Sophie Devine top-scoring with 48 at the top of the order. Anisa Mohammed and Marie Kelly picked up four wickets each for the Knight Riders.

In reply, the Knight Riders Women faltered. Deandra Dottin scored a quickfire 35 but lacked support from the other end as they finished their innings on 111/9 to lose the game by 21 runs. The Warriors Women bowled beautifully and defended the total successfully to grab their first win of the WCPL 2023.

Women’s CPL 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Match 4

Sophie Devine is the leading run-scorer in the Women’s CPL 2023. The opening batter of Guyana Amazon Warriors played a very good knock of 48 against the Knight Riders. It helped them get to a competitive total which they defended successfully. Devine has taken her tally to 193 in three games and sits comfortably at the top of the most runs list.

Erin Burns of Barbados Royals sits below Sophie Devine in the most runs list of the WCPL 2023. Burns has scored 93 runs in three outings and is unbeaten in the competition. She has also hit a match-winning fifty and is a vital cog in the Royals’ batting lineup.

Gaby Lewis follows her teammate Burns in the most runs charts. The Irish batter has smashed 76 runs in three games. She has averaged 25.33 with the bat and has a strike rate of 107.04. She will be looking to step up in their upcoming clash against the Trinbago Knight Riders Women.

Women’s CPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Shreyanka Patil of Guyana Amazon Warriors has jumped to the top position in the most wickets list at the conclusion of Match 4 of the Women’s CPL 2023. The off-spinner bowled brilliantly in their win over the Knight Riders to register figures of 2/15 in her four overs. Patil now has six wickets to her name in three games and sits at the top of the list.

Marie Kelly of Trinbago Knight Riders was fantastic against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. She picked up four wickets and conceded 30 runs in her 3.5 overs. Kelly has been contributing with both the bat and the ball in the Women’s CPL 2023 and has now moved to the second spot in the most wickets list, after taking her wickets tally to five.

Erin Burns of Barbados Royals has slipped to the third position after the conclusion of the fourth match. The right-arm off-break bowler has also grabbed five wickets in the Women’s CPL 2023. She has been averaging 13.60 with the ball in hand and follows Kelly in the list of most wickets.