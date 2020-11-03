Women's IPL 2020: Jemimah Rodrigues IPL team, T20 stats and records

20-year-old middle-order batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues will play for the two-time defending champions Supernovas in the forthcoming Women's T20 Challenge 2020. The upcoming star had been a part of the Indian team that played the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Down Under.

She would look to make the most out of her experience and continue impressing the fans with her batting performances.

The Supernovas had defeated the Trailblazers in the summit clash of the inaugural tourney, while they retained the championship by bettering Team Velocity in the final match of 2019.

Along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues will hold the key to success for the Supernovas. Here's a look at her stats in T20 cricket ahead of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020.

Jemimah Rodrigues T20 records

Jemimah Rodrigues had played a crucial role in the Supernovas' championship win last year. Unfortunately, she had got run out for 24 runs against the Trailblazers. However, she blew away the Velocity bowling attack in the next two matches.

Rodrigues batted at number three for her team and scored 77 runs off 48 balls at a blistering strike rate of 160.41. She smacked ten fours and a six in her match-winning knock.

In the grand finale, she aggregated 22 runs off 25 deliveries before Amelia Kerr got the better of her.

Talking about her records in T20I cricket, Jemimah Rodrigues has scored 930 runs in 38 T20I innings for the country. Her batting average is 26.57, while she has reached the 50-run landmark six times in her career.

She has also rolled her arm thrice but has not picked a single wicket. It will be interesting to see how Harmanpreet Kaur uses her in Sharjah during the Women's T20 Challenge 2020.