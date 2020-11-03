Women's IPL 2020: Smriti Mandhana IPL team, T20 stats and records

Star Indian batswoman Smriti Mandhana will make her return to the cricket field after a long break, as she will lead the Trailblazers in the Women's T20 Challenge 2020. Like 2019, the BCCI has planned a mini IPL tourney for the women's cricketers this year as well during the men's playoffs week.

This tri-series will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from November 4 to November 9. Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers do not have an excellent record in the competition.

During the previous season, they lost to Velocity by three wickets. However, the Trailblazers are the only team to defeat two-time defending champion Supernovas in tournament history.

The Trailblazers will aim to end the Supernovas' dominance in the Women's IPL 2020, and Smriti Mandhana's performances will play a significant role in deciding her team's fate.

Here's a look at her stats in T20 cricket before the Women's T20 Challenge gets underway in the Gulf nation.

Smriti Mandhana T20 records

Smriti Mandhana had played a match-winning knock against the Supernovas in the Women's T20 Challenge 2019 season opener. She scored 90 runs off just 67 deliveries, smashing ten fours and three sixes.

However, the Trailblazers captain could not replicate that performance in the next match against Velocity. She managed just ten runs off ten deliveries as Shikha Pandey dismissed her in the third over itself.

Advertisement

Speaking of her record in T20I cricket, the opening batsman has represented the nation in 75 matches, scoring 1716 runs at a strike rate of 119.41. She has recorded a dozen fifty-plus scores, with her highest score being 86.

Smriti Mandhana has also made her presence felt in the fielding department by taking 18 catches in T20I cricket. Looking at her brilliant T20 records, it goes without saying that the 24-year-old will be the key to the Trailblazers' success this year.