Women’s Senior T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 3 (October 22)

A total of 17 games were played on Day 3 of the Women's Senior T20 Trophy 2023. We certainly witnessed a few thrilling moments and interesting outcomes across five different groups

On that note, let's take a look at the standings of all five groups after Day 3 of the Women's Senior T20 Trophy 2023.

Punjab strengthen their pole position in Group A

Women’s Senior T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table

Moving to Group A, Punjab has displayed its sheer dominance topping the standings with three consecutive wins. Jharkhand and Haryana are the second and third-ranked sides respectively with two wins apiece.

Railways, Assam and Bihar bagged one victory each. Meanwhile, Tripura and Sikkim find the bottom two spots.

Bengal claims top position in Group B

In Group B, Bengal are the table toppers with 12 points from three matches. They are yet to lose to a team after playing three games. Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Saurashtra and the next-ranked sides in this group with two wins each.

Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, and Puducherry have registered one win apiece with Meghalaya yet to find a win after playing three encounters.

Baroda continues to dominate Group C

Shifting our attention to Group C, Baroda and Mumbai registered three consecutive wins apiece to bag the top two spots in the standings. Both sides have secured 12 points each with a net run rate of 2.103 and 1.274 respectively.

Maharashtra, Delhi, and Gujarat recorded one win each. Unfortunately, Vidarbha and Mizoram failed to earn a win so far.

Uttarakhand go past Rajasthan and Kerala in Group D

Delving into details of Group D, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Kerala bagged two wins each to secure the top three positions in this particular group. Chhattisgarh, HP, and Goa racked up one win each.

Regrettably, Manipur failed to add a win to their tally, with three consecutive defeats. They are carrying the wooden spoon in this group at a net run rate of -2.950

Madhya Pradesh retains leadership in Group E

In Group E, MP is holding the pole position with a hat-trick of victories. Andhra registered their second consecutive win to hold on to the second position.

Hyderabad added two wins to their tally with Nagaland and J&K registering one win apiece. Meanwhile, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh are yet to bag wins in this group.