Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Canterbury Magicians vs Auckland Hearts, Match 16

Auckland Hearts registered a thrilling last-ball win over Canterbury Magicians in the 16th match of Super Smash 2023-24 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Central Hinds maintain their top rank in the standings with three wins and no results from five games. They are carrying 16 points at an NRR of 0.341. Notably, they are the only side to not have lost a game in this edition.

Wellington Blaze retained their second rank with three wins, one loss, and one no result, carrying 14 points at an NRR of 0.696. On the other hand, Otago Sparks settled on the third position.

Sparks, led by Suzie Bates, have bagged three wins and as many losses, accumulating 12 points at an NRR of -0.486. Canterbury Magicians occupy the fourth rank with two wins, three losses, and one no-result in six games so far. They have bagged 10 points at a net run rate of 0.898.

Meanwhile, Auckland Hearts moved one spot up to the fifth slot. They bagged their first win over Canterbury after being part of six contests, suffering three defeats and two no-result clashes. They have eight points in their tally with an NRR of -0.9.

Northern Knights Women slipped to the bottom to carry the wooden spoon with one win and three losses in four games. They have racked up four points at an NRR of -0.31.

Skye Bowden and Maddy Green shine for Auckland

Moving into the details of the game, Canterbury Magicians won the toss and elected to bat first. Captain Frances Mackay (19) and Kate Anderson (10) managed to stitch an 18-run stand for the first wicket. In the middle-order, Sana Fatima (33) continued her good form.

Later, Izzy Sharp (45 off 28) accumulated crucial runs to put her side on top of the game. Eventually, they posted a noteworthy total of 152/7 in 20 overs. Medium pacer Skye Bowden scalped a three-wicket haul for Auckland in the first innings.

Moving to the chase, openers Saachi Shahri (10) and IC Gaze (11) lost their wickets early in the innings. Prue Catton (15), Bell Armstrong (1), and Skye Bowden (9) couldn't create an impact either. However, captain Maddy Green stood tall on the other end.

Green smacked a beautiful 71-run knock off 53 balls with eight fours to keep her side in the chase. After her dismissal, Anna Browning (16*) and Josie Penfold (4*) steered the side to a thrilling last-ball win. Lea Tahuhu’s two wickets went in vain for Canterbury.

