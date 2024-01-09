Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Canterbury Magicians vs Northern Brave, Match 18

Canterbury Magicians and Northern Brave met in the 18th match of the Women's Super Smash 2023-24 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game concluded with a thrilling tie on the final ball of the innings.

The Magicians moved up a spot on the points table following the result which earned them two points. Having won two out of seven games, they find themselves in third position with 12 points to their name. They boast the current-best NRR among the six teams of +0.73.

Otago Sparks descended to the fourth spot with three wins and as many losses, while Auckland Hearts retained the fifth position with eight points.

Wellington Blaze (18) and Central Hinds (16), meanwhile, remain in the top two spots with NRRs of +0.63 & +0.13, respectively.

Northern Brave continues to languish at the foot of the points table with just one win so far.

Athapaththu and Mackay’s all-round efforts result in thrilling tie between Canterbury Magicians and Northern Brave

Northern Brave won the toss and chose to bat first. Caitlin Gray (6) fell to Fatima Sana in the fourth over. Chamari Athapaththu then smashed an impressive 35 off 29 balls to set the tone for the innings.

Sarah Asmussen, however, turned the tide by removing Jess Watkins (8) and Athapaththu before Frances Mackay dismissed Sam Curtis for one in the next over.

Decent contributions from Marina Lampough (18), Eimear Richardson (18), and Nensi Patel (14), led the Brave to a total of 136/9.

Asmussen was the pick of the bowlers for the Magicians with a three-wicket haul, while Gabby Sullivan and skipper Mackay took two wickets each.

In reply, Kate Anderson and Mackay built a solid 66-run partnership for the first wicket before Anderson departed for 41 off 35. Madelina Penna (10) then fell to Athapaththu in the 14th over.

Fatima Sana (0) and Mackay (51) were run out in the 15th and 16th overs, respectively while Isobel Sharp was run out on the first ball of the 17th over. With one run needed off the final delivery, Kayley Knight and Holly Topp executed the run out of Lea Tahuhu, resulting in a thrilling tie.

