Women’s Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Auckland Hearts vs Central Hinds (Updated) ft. Maddy Green and Skye Bowden

Central Hinds registered an 18-run win over Auckland Hearts in the 25th game of the Women's Super Smash 2023-24 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Delving into the details, Hinds opted to bat first after winning the toss. Openers Hollie Armitage (38) and Georgia Atkinson (42) started on a cautious note, stitching together an 83-run stand for the first wicket. But captain Hannah Rowe couldn't sustain the momentum, bagging a three-ball duck.

Thamsyn Newton (19), Mikaela Greig (23), and Rosemary Mair (16) added crucial runs in the middle and death overs, helping the team post 146/5 in 20 overs. Molly Penfold scalped two wickets for Auckland Hearts.

In the reply, IC Gaze (4) and Prue Catton (2) were dismissed early. Although Saachi Shahri (33) and captain Maddy Green (37) played a vital role in the middle overs, other batters couldn't make an impact, faltering badly.

In the end, they could rack up only 128/8 in 20 overs. Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mari, and Priyanaz Chatterji claimed two wickets each for the Hinds while Claudia Green picked up a wicket.

To elaborate further, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Super Smash 2023-24.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Amelia Kerr"}">Amelia Kerr 8 8 3 354 88 70.8 277 127.8 - 4 2 44 2 Suzie Bates"}">Suzie Bates 8 8 3 346 84 69.2 310 111.61 - 3 1 43 3 Maddy Green 6 6 1 279 77 55.8 248 112.5 - 2 - 30 4 Hollie Armitage 7 7 - 215 47 30.71 189 113.76 - - 1 27 5 Kate Anderson 7 7 - 177 43 25.29 159 111.32 - - - 26 6 Frances Mackay 7 6 - 172 51 28.67 186 92.47 - 2 1 14 7 Georgia Plimmer 8 8 5 169 43 56.33 165 102.42 - - - 11 8 Chamari Atapattu 5 5 - 158 58 31.6 112 141.07 - 1 3 26 9 Hannah Rowe 7 7 2 146 43 29.2 155 94.19 - - 1 12 10 Rebecca Burns 8 8 - 140 45 17.5 129 108.53 - - 2 19

Wellington batter Amelia Kerr continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 354 runs from eight innings. Otago skipper Suzie Bates racked up 346 runs at an average of 69.2 to take the second spot.

Auckland skipper Maddy Green continues to stay at the third spot with 279 runs. Hollie Armitage strengthened her position in fourth spot, smacking 215 runs from seven innings. Kate Anders (177) and Frances Mackay (172) maintain their fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Georgia Plimmer (169), Chamari Athapaththu (158), Hannah Rowe (146), and Rebecca Burns (140) are holding the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th spots, respectively.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Amelia Kerr 8 8 32 146 18 5/10 8.11 4.56 10.67 - 2 1 2 Leigh Kasperek"}">Leigh Kasperek 8 8 31 169 13 3/16 13 5.45 14.31 - - 1 3 Skye Bowden 5 5 16 122 10 4/18 12.2 7.63 9.6 1 - - 4 Sarah Asmussen 7 7 27 152 9 3/16 16.89 5.63 18 - - - 5 Rosemary Mair 7 7 26 172 9 3/18 19.11 6.62 17.33 - - - 6 Xara Jetly 8 8 31 178 9 3/28 19.78 5.74 20.67 - - 2 7 Emma Black 8 8 29 175 9 2/19 19.44 6.03 19.33 - - - 8 Poppy Jay Watkins 6 5 11.4 78 8 4/28 8.75 6.69 8.75 1 - 1 9 Gabby Sullivan 7 7 22.4 167 8 3/22 17 7.37 17 - - - 10 Eden Carson 8 8 28 171 8 3/15 21 6.11 21 - - -

Wellington skipper Amelia Kerr retained her pole position in the wicket-taking charts with 18 scalps from eight innings. Her colleague Leigh Kasperek holds the second spot with 13 wickets from eight innings.

Auckland's Skye Bowden maintains her third position with 10 wickets. Canterbury's Sarah Asmussen holds the fourth spot with nine scalps at an average of 16.89. Rosemary Mair (9) ascended from the 14th position to occupy the fifth slot at an average of 19.11.

Xara Jetly retained her sixth spot, scalping nine wickets at an average of 19.78. Emma Black (9) slid from fifth to seventh spot, averaging 19.44.

PJ Watkins (8), Gabby Sullivan (8), and Eden Carson (8) descended one position each to secure the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions at an average of 8.75, 17, and 21, respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App