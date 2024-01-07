Women's Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Canterbury Magicians vs Auckland Hearts (Updated) ft. Maddy Green and Skye Bowden

Canterbury Magicians faced Auckland Hearts in the 16th game of the Women's Super Smash 2023-24 on Sunday, January 7, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Canterbury won the toss and elected to bat. They lost their first wicket for just 18 in the third over. The next set of batters did well but couldn’t convert their starts. Fatima Sana and Izzy Sharp played crucial roles, with 33 off 27 and 45 off 28 respectively as Canterbury scored 152-7

Skye Bowden was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets in four overs, while Bree Illing picked up two wickets for 28 runs in four overs.

Auckland lost their first two wickets for 28 in five overs. Maddy Green, though, scored 71 off 53. She was dismissed in the 19th over when Auckland required 21 to win.

Josie Penfold and Anna Browning scored 18 runs in the last over to guide Auckland to a four-wicket victory on the last delivery. Green won the Player of the Match award.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 SW Bates (OTG-W) 6 6 276 84* 69 114.52 - 2 35 1 2 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 4 4 118 88 29.5 131.11 - 1 15 1 3 KG Anderson (CAN-W) 4 4 103 43 25.75 107.29 - - 12 0 4 IR James (OTG-W) 6 6 95 39 15.83 100 - - 12 1 5 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 4 3 93 51 31 93.93 - 1 7 0 6 JT McFadyen (WEL-W) 4 4 76 39 19 89.41 - - 7 0 7 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 4 4 76 41* 76 101.33 - - 4 0 8 FC Leydon-Davis (OTG-W) 6 5 75 24 15 104.16 - - 7 0 9 HM Rowe (CD-W) 3 3 70 35* 70 101.44 - - 6 1

Suize Bates is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 276 runs in six games at an average of 69.

Maddy Green has moved to second place with 133 runs in three games at an average of 44.33 and a strike rate of 116.66. Amelia Kerr has slipped to third with 118 runs in four games at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 131.11.

Kate Anderson has slipped from fourth from third. She has made 113 runs in five games at an average of 22.60 and a strike rate of 109.70.

Frances Mackay remains fifth with 112 runs in five games at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 91.05.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Wkts BBI Ave Econ 4 5 1 SE Bowden (AK-W) 4 4 14 10 4/18 10.1 7.21 1 - 2 PJ Watkins (OTG-W) 5 4 10.4 8 4/28 8.5 6.37 1 - 3 LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 4 4 16 7 3/25 12.85 5.62 - - 4 LMM Tahuhu (CAN-W) 4 4 14 6 3/10 10.16 4.35 - - 5 SR Asmussen (CAN-W) 5 5 19 6 3/16 16.83 5.31 - - 6 EJ Black (OTG-W) 6 6 22 6 1/19 22.33 6.09 - - 7 ME Loe (OTG-W) 2 2 6 5 4/12 5.2 4.33 1 - 8 Ashtuti Kumar (CD-W) 3 3 10 5 2/13 10.6 5.3 - - 9 MW Downes (ND-W) 4 4 15 5 2/10 12.2 4.06 - - 10 N Baird (WEL-W) 4 4 9.2 5 2/25 13.8 7.39 - -

Skye Bowden displaced Poppy Jay Watkins from the top position, with 10 wickets in four games at an average of 10.10.

Poppy Jay Watkins is second with eight wickets in five games at an average of 8.50.

Leigh Kasperek has picked seven wickets in four games and is the third-highest wicket-taker this season. Lea Tahuhu and Sarah Asmussen have picked six wickets apiece and occupy the next two slots in the Women's Super Smash standings.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App