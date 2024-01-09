Women’s Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Canterbury Magicians vs Northern Brave (Updated) ft. Frances Mackay

The 18th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 was played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. It was a thrilling contest between the Canterbury Magicians and the Northern Brave Women and after 40 overs, there was nothing to separate these two sides as the match ended in a tie.

Northern Brave Women opted to bat first and Chamari Athapaththu played a very good knock at the top of the order. She held the innings nicely and scored 35 off 29 balls, which comprised six boundaries and a six.

There were no real contributions from the lower-order batters as they ended their innings on 136/9. It was a collective effort from the Canterbury Magicians with the ball. Sarah Asmussen grabbed three scalps, whereas Gabby Sullivan and Frances Mackay chipped in with two each.

In reply, the Magicians got off to a strong start. Frances Mackay (51) and Kate Anderson (41) contributed at the top of the order but their departure helped the Brave Women storm back into the contest.

The game went down the wire and Lea Tahuhu scored 13 off 12 balls, but it wasn’t enough to take the Magicians home as they finished with 136 to end the game in a tie.

Women’ Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SW Bates (OTG-W) 6 6 2 276 84* 69 241 114.52 - 2 - 35 1 2 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 5 5 1 178 88 44.5 140 127.14 - 2 - 22 1 3 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 6 5 0 163 51 32.6 164 99.39 - 2 - 13 1 4 KG Anderson (CAN-W) 6 6 0 154 43 25.66 138 111.59 - - - 22 0 5 ML Green (AK-W) 3 3 0 133 71 44.33 114 116.66 - 1 - 14 0 6 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 5 5 4 119 43* 119 114 104.38 - - - 8 0 7 HM Rowe (CD-W) 4 4 2 113 43 56.5 108 104.62 - - - 10 1 8 HJ Armitage (CD-W) 4 4 0 97 33 24.25 86 112.79 - - - 12 1 9 IR James (OTG-W) 6 6 0 95 39 15.83 95 100 - - 2 12 1 10 JT McFadyen (WEL-W) 5 5 0 89 39 17.8 103 86.4 - - 1 9 0

Suzie Bates of Otago Sparks Women is the leading run-scorer in the Women’s Super Smash 2023-24. She has scored 276 runs in six innings at an average of 69. Amelia Kerr of Wellington Blaze Women follows Bates in the most runs list. Kerr has amassed 178 runs in five outings and averages an impressive 44.50.

Frances Mackay of Canterbury Magicians scored a well-composed 41-ball 51 against the Northern Brave Women and has jumped to the third spot in the most runs list. She has taken her runs tally to 163 in five outings.

Mackay’s opening partner Kate Anderson also impressed with a 41-run knock and is fourth on the list after scoring 154 runs in six games.

Maddy Green of Auckland Hearts has slipped to the fifth spot. She has 133 runs to her name in three matches and averages 44.33.

Women’ Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wickets BBI Avg Econ SR 4 5 1 SE Bowden (AK-W) 4 4 84 14 - 101 10 4/18 10.1 7.21 8.4 1 - 2 SR Asmussen (CAN-W) 6 6 138 23 - 128 9 3/16 14.22 5.56 15.33 - - 3 PJ Watkins (OTG-W) 5 4 64 10.4 1 68 8 4/28 8.5 6.37 8 1 - 4 LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 5 5 120 20 - 114 8 3/25 14.25 5.7 15 - - 5 GES Sullivan (CAN-W) 6 6 118 19.4 - 133 7 3/22 19 6.76 16.85 - - 6 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 6 4 84 14 - 67 6 2/19 11.16 4.78 14 - - 7 LMM Tahuhu (CAN-W) 5 5 102 17 1 86 6 3/10 14.33 5.05 17 - - 8 Fatima Sana (CAN-W) 5 5 84 14 1 91 6 2/11 15.16 6.5 14 - - 9 JM Watkin (ND-W) 5 5 106 17.4 - 99 6 2/17 16.5 5.6 17.66 - - 10 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 5 5 120 20 - 101 6 2/17 16.83 5.05 20 - -

Skye Bowden of Auckland Hearts has picked up 10 wickets in four games in the Women’s Super Smash 2023-24, and leads the bowling charts of the competition.

Sarah Asmussen of Canterbury Magicians starred with the ball against the Northern Brave Women. She picked up three wickets and has taken her tally to nine in the tournament and sits below Bowden.

Poppy Jay Watkins of Otago Sparks has grabbed eight wickets in five games so far. She averages 8.50 with the ball and sits below Asmussen.

Leigh Kasperek of Wellington Blaze also has eight scalps to her name in the Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 and follows Watkins after averaging 14.25.

Canterbury Magicians’ Gabby Sullivan registered figures of 2/29 against the Brave Women and sits below Kasperek with seven wickets to her name.

