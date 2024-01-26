Women's Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Central Hinds vs Northern Brave Women (Updated) ft. Hollie Armitage

Central Hinds sealed their spot in the final of Women’s Super-Smash 2023-24 after registering a clinical 45-run win over Northern Brave on Friday. Riding on a 78-run knock from Hollie Armitage, Central Hinds put on a competitive score of 151 runs on the board.

Armitage’s partner, Natalie Dodd departed for a duck in the first over. However, Thamsyn Newton put on a 106-run partnership with Armitage for the second wicket to lay a strong foundation. Newton departed after scoring 34 off 34 in the 14th over. One over later, her partner also got out after playing a valiant knock.

Wickets fell in quick intervals after the duo's departure. Central Hinds couldn’t finish as good as they would have liked to in the final five overs. However, it proved to be more than enough in the end.

Chasing the score in a high-pressure game, Northern Brave were folded for 106 runs inside 16.5 overs. Caitlin Gurrey was the only batter who kept the hopes alive with a valiant knockoff 52 off 43 balls.

However, she found no support whatsoever. Claudia Green returned with outstanding figures of 4/24 runs in her quota of four overs. Priyanaz Chatterji also picked up three for 17 in three overs.

Women's Super-Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 0 4s 6s 1 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 9 9 4 402 88 80.4 312 128.84 - 4 - 51 2 2 SW Bates (OTG-W) 10 10 3 398 84* 56.85 344 115.69 - 3 - 52 1 3 HJ Armitage (CD-W) 9 9 0 297 78 33 246 120.73 - 1 - 38 1 4 ML Green (AK-W) 7 7 1 283 77* 47.16 254 111.41 - 2 - 30 0 5 CA Gurrey (ND-W) 11 11 2 230 53* 25.55 216 106.48 - 2 - 28 0 6 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 9 8 0 222 51 27.75 240 92.5 - 2 - 18 1 7 AMCJK Athapaththu (ND-W) 9 9 0 221 58 24.55 172 128.48 - 1 1 36 5 8 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 9 9 6 187 43* 62.33 179 104.46 - - - 13 0 9 P Catton (AK-W) 8 8 0 186 53 23.25 176 105.68 - 1 - 21 0 10 KG Anderson (CAN-W) 9 9 0 182 43 20.22 173 105.2 - - - 26 0

Amelia Kerr continues to be at the top of the run-charts with 402 runs to her name in nine matches. Suzie Bates remains second in the tally. She has 398 runs in 10 games, striking at 115.69. Hollie Armitage’s 78-run knock has helped her move to number three spot on the tally.

She now has 297 runs in nine matches at an average of 33. Maddy Green slips down to number four with 283 runs to her name in just seven games, averaging 47.16.

The fifth spot on the tally is now occupied by Caitlin Gurrey, who played as a lone warrior in the Eliminator clash. She finishes her campaign with 230 runs in 11 games at 25.55.

Frances Mackay (222) moves down to the sixth spot, followed by the likes of Chamari Athapaththu (221) and Georgia Glimmer (187) at seventh and eighth spot, respectively.

Prue Catton finds herself at number nine with 186 runs in eight games at an average of 23.25. Kate Anderson is at the bottom of the top-ten runs tally with 182 runs in nine games at 20.22.

Women's Super-Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 9 9 216 36 1 165 20 5/10 8.25 4.58 10.8 - 2 2 LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 9 9 210 35 1 189 16 3/16 11.81 5.4 13.12 - - 3 MW Downes (ND-W) 11 11 218 36.2 - 203 16 5/12 12.68 5.58 13.62 - 1 4 EJ Black (OTG-W) 10 10 216 36 - 216 13 4/17 16.61 6 16.61 1 - 5 JM Watkin (ND-W) 11 11 226 37.4 - 218 11 2/5 19.81 5.78 20.54 - - 6 SE Bowden (AK-W) 5 5 96 16 - 122 10 4/18 12.2 7.62 9.6 1 - 7 LMM Tahuhu (CAN-W) 8 8 174 29 1 160 10 3/10 16 5.51 17.4 - - 8 RA Mair (CD-W) 9 9 197 32.5 - 211 10 3/18 21.1 6.42 19.7 - - 9 FC Jonas (AK-W) 7 7 162 27 - 160 9 3/23 17.77 5.92 18 - - 10 XA Jetly (WEL-W) 9 9 204 34 2 195 9 3/28 21.66 5.73 22.66 - -

Amelia Kerr dominates the wickets-tally as well in the Women’s Super-Smash 2023-24 tournament. She is proudly sitting at the top with 20 wickets to her name in nine matches. Leigh Kasperek is at number two, having picked 16 wickets in nine games.

Maram Downes picked one more wicket in the Eliminator clash and now has an equal number of wickets with Kasperek i.e. 16 wickets. However, she finds herself at number three on the tally.

Emma Black has played 10 games this season and picked up 13 wickets at 16.61. She is at number four, followed by the likes of Jess Watkin (11) and Skye Bowden (10) in fifth and sixth position, respectively.

Leah Tahuhu sees her at number seven spot with 10 wickets to her name. At number eight is Rosemary Mair, who too has 10 wickets in nine matches.

The ninth and tenth positions are occupied by Fran Jonas (9) and Xara Jetly (9), respectively.

