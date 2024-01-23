The Otago Sparks faced Northern Brave Women in the 30th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 on Tuesday, January 23, at the University Oval in Dunedin.

Otago elected to bowl after winning the toss. The first innings was reduced to 12 overs due to rain. Northern Brave posted a total of 94 runs for the loss of one wicket in 12 overs.

Chamari Athapaththu scored 46 runs off 37 deliveries and remained unbeaten. Jess Watkin had a decent outing with the bat and made 29 runs off 27 deliveries. Linsey Smith picked up the only wicket for Otago and gave away 20 runs in two overs.

The second innings was reduced to nine overs due to rain, and Otago were given a target of 87 runs. They lost their first four wickets for just 29 runs and were never in the game. Only one batter managed to make a double-digit score.

Caitlin Blakely was the highest scorer for Otago, making 20 runs off 13 deliveries. Watkin played a crucial role for the Northern Brave with the ball as well and took two wickets for just five runs.

Athapaththu won the Player of the Match award for her batting performance.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 0 4s 6s 1 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 9 9 4 402 88 80.4 312 128.84 - 4 - 51 2 2 SW Bates (OTG-W) 10 10 3 398 84* 56.85 344 115.69 - 3 - 52 1 3 ML Green (AK-W) 7 7 1 283 77* 47.16 254 111.41 - 2 - 30 0 4 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 9 8 0 222 51 27.75 240 92.5 - 2 - 18 1 5 HJ Armitage (CD-W) 8 8 0 219 47 27.37 196 111.73 - - - 28 1 6 AMCJK Athapaththu (ND-W) 8 8 0 210 58 26.25 163 128.83 - 1 1 34 5 7 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 9 9 6 187 43* 62.33 179 104.46 - - - 13 0 8 P Catton (AK-W) 8 8 0 186 53 23.25 176 105.68 - 1 - 21 0 9 KG Anderson (CAN-W) 9 9 0 182 43 20.22 173 105.2 - - - 26 0 10 CA Gurrey (ND-W) 10 10 2 178 53* 22.25 173 102.89 - 1 - 22 0

Amelia Kerr is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has amassed 402 runs in nine matches at an average of 80.40.

Suzie Bates continues to remain the second-highest run-scorer. She has made 398 runs in 10 outings at a strike rate of 115.69.

Maddy Green is still the third-highest run-scorer this season and has 283 runs to her name in seven matches.

Frances Mackay has scored 222 runs in eight innings at an average of 27.75 and a strike rate of 92.50. She continues to be the fourth-highest run-scorer.

Hollie Armitage is still in fifth place on this list, with 219 runs at an average of 27.37 and a strike rate of 111.73.

Athapaththu jumped three spots to the sixth place after her recent knock.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 9 9 216 36 1 165 20 5/10 8.25 4.58 10.8 - 2 2 kasperek' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Kasperek (WEL-W)"}">LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 9 9 210 35 1 189 16 3/16 11.81 5.4 13.12 - - 3 MW Downes (ND-W) 10 10 194 32.2 - 172 15 5/12 11.46 5.31 12.93 - 1 4 EJ Black (OTG-W) 10 10 216 36 - 216 13 4/17 16.61 6 16.61 1 - 5 SE Bowden (AK-W) 5 5 96 16 - 122 10 4/18 12.2 7.62 9.6 1 - 6 LMM Tahuhu (CAN-W) 8 8 174 29 1 160 10 3/10 16 5.51 17.4 - - 7 JM Watkin (ND-W) 10 10 202 33.4 - 188 10 2/5 18.8 5.58 20.2 - - 8 FC Jonas (AK-W) 7 7 162 27 - 160 9 3/23 17.77 5.92 18 - - 9 AMCJK Athapaththu (ND-W) 8 8 156 26 - 188 9 4/19 20.88 7.23 17.33 1 - 10 RA Mair (CD-W) 8 8 180 30 - 192 9 3/18 21.33 6.4 20 - -

The result of the 30th match of the season didn’t have any effect on the list of bowlers with the most wickets.

Amelia Kerr is the leading wicket-taker this season, with 20 wickets in nine matches at an average of 8.25.

Leigh Kasperek is second on this list and has taken 16 wickets in nine matches.

Marama Downes is the third-highest wicket-taker and has 15 wickets to her name in 10 matches.

Emma Black and Skye Bowden are in the next two places on this list. Black has taken 13 wickets, while Bowden has recorded 10 scalps.

